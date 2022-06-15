The love scandal of a figure from the Brazilian team that worries Verdeamarela ahead of the Qatar World Cup

Antony, player of the Brazilian national team, and DJ Gabi Cavallin

In the last hours, Antony went from being the cover of the main newspapers in the world for his great performances in the Ajax of the Netherlands that led him to be one of the football promisesto the principal involved in a love scandal.

The striker of 22 years is one of the figures from Brazil’s selection commanded by Tite and candidate to join the list of Qatar World Cup 2022. Coach Erik ten Hag, who managed him at Ajax, He intends it to add it to Manchester Unitedwhere he took over a few months later.

According to the local press, Antony cheated on his wife Rosilenny Batista with the renowned Brazilian DJ Gabi Cavallin, who was 11 weeks pregnant.. Is your participation in the next World Cup complicated?

Gabi Cavallin, DJ, model and renowned influencer (@djgabicavallin)

“If I had accepted the ending, I wouldn’t have gotten to that point”expressed the influencer, who not only confirmed the news but also assured that Rosilenny I was aware of the situation. “I knew that he was with me and that he wanted to stay with me. And she wanted to continue with him anyway.” Gabi continued in dialogue with metropolises.

Antony and Rosilenny Batista are no longer together and after this scandal broke out, the footballer’s former partner closed all his social networksbut not before deleting it in their profiles. “I am strong and enough, I love myself above all else”, was one of the messages he posted. “Failure is just an opportunity to start over with more intelligence”, He added it to another of the posts that went viral.

Antony and his former partner, Rosilenny Batista (Instagram)

Gabi Cavallin In addition to being a DJ, she is a recognized influencer and model in her country, who has participated in parties and frequented the same places as the Brazilian team. According to sources, Anthony began his affair with Gabi while he was married to Rosiwith whom the soccer player has a three-year-old son.

Antony shone at São Paulo and in 2020 he was transferred to Ajax in the Netherlands for around 16 million euros. In addition to being part of the last Tite calls in the last Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, He was a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics.

