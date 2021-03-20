The “love triangle” starring Adriano while he lives in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro

Adriano would be in a “love triangle” with Micaela Mesquita and Victoria Moreira, who were his girlfriends in the past.

If there is someone who lives life in their own way and with their imprints, it is Adriano Leite Ribeiro. The former striker who knew how to shine in great teams like Flamengo, Inter Y Roma decided to sell his house for $ 1,600,000 and moved to a luxury hotel. After his last stint with Miami United FC in 2016, the Brazilian chose to live a lifestyle that caught the attention of many of his fans.

But beyond the change of housing that made the news, it is again on the front page of Brazilian newspapers because would have been dating two women at the same time for the last time. As reported by the local media Extra, witnesses saw the model Micaela Mesquita, 23, frequenting the hotel where the historic striker is located. The relationship would have started at the beginning of 2015 and she came to define herself at the time as “The new empress”, joking with the nickname of the forward “The emperor”. However, the link was not what was expected and they had intermittences, beyond the fact that photos of them were known together in 2016 and 2018.

Micaela Mesquita was Adriano’s partner in 2015: they say they saw each other again

What is striking about the situation is that, according to the Brazilian media, it is also still related to Victoria Moreira. They met at the end of 2019 and in June 2020 they got engaged, although that declaration of love with the medical student did not prosper either. “Look, people, the person I was with is very fake. I was wrong. But I will continue with my life, as always “The former soccer player declared at the time. However, the flame of passion seemed to be reborn and they assure that they were seeing each other in the last time: he was the one who “always was” with Adriano in the luxurious suite he rented.

The point is that Extra states that Adriano was waiting for Victoria to make a trip to Itaperuna, her city of origin about 230 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, to invite Micaela to the hotel. “But he doesn’t go out in public with either of them so they don’t get caught. The love triangle has lasted about three months “, they warned in the publication.

After knowing the news, Adriano ironized on his social networks about the subject: “They are not two ex-girlfriends, there are five”, wrote in a post of Instagram that exceeded 300 thousand likes.

Adriano and Victoria Moreira in the past

They estimate that the Emperor (39 years) spend about $ 14,000 per month to pay for that hotel life in Bara do Tijuca, before finally moving to another house. Before leaving his old home, he carried only some personal items and the statuettes that he looks in his display case (medals, gold boots and awards for best player).

Adriano with friends and family enjoying the facilities of the hotel where he lives

“I was just happy drinking all night. I drank everything they put in front of me: wine, whiskey, vodka, beer, lots of beer. I didn’t stop drinking, and I had to leave Inter because he brought me problems with DT Roberto Mancini and I didn’t know how to hide it. I came to training drunk in the morning. I would introduce myself and they would take me to the infirmary and tell the press that I suffered from muscle pain, “he confessed some time ago about the difficult time he went through after the death of his father, a fact that changed the course of his career, according to some former classmates.

Today, with almost four decades of life, he plans to take advantage of every bit of it and, at least for now, he stays away from the Vila Cruzeiro favela where he grew up and knew how to frequent after his retirement. Obviously, he takes advantage of giving himself these tastes together with the people in his inner circle. “If you live in a favela, you don’t see much of a future, but I always tried to aim a little higher thanks to soccer,” he had said some time ago about his life in the favela as a child.

Adriano is living in the presidential suite of a hotel while looking for a new home

