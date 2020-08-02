The Lovebirds’ Andrene Ward-Hammond Gives Advice To Young Actors Of Color

Depart a Remark
In Netflix’s The Lovebirds, Andrene Ward-Hammond performs Detective Martin, who investigates the crime Lelani (Issa Rae) and Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) are attempting to clear their names. Whereas Rae and Nanjiani are the massive stars of the movie, Ward-Hammond instructions consideration in her scenes. Her character is sharp, devoted to her job, and seeks the reality, but additionally makes us snicker, and reveals a gentle facet as she cares in regards to the different characters’ well-being.
I had the chance to take a seat down with Ward-Hammond, and was curious what recommendation she may supply to younger actors of shade from her seven years of expertise within the trade. Right here’s what she instructed me:
This can be a marathon, not a dash. We’re on this new age the place the whole lot appears instantaneous and social media offers you this impression that everyone is a bit more profitable than you as a result of no person actually paints a poor image of their life. No person needs anyone to see the poor facet or the battle behind what they’re doing. Every little thing is filtered.
Ain’t that the reality. Talking personally, I bear in mind life earlier than smartphones, when my household ate dinner collectively each evening and really talked to one another. When my associates and I went to dances or concert events and took photos for a scrapbook to look again on and reminisce later, to not present all of our Instagram followers how thrilling our lives had been. Comparability actually is the thief of all pleasure, and Ward-Hammond’s recommendation must be heeded by all.
We frequently see before-and-after images of somebody’s health journey, however we don’t see the workout routines or the meal prep. We see flawless fashions in magazines, however we don’t see the hours they spend in hair and make-up. Each single one in all us is striving towards one thing, and most of us don’t wish to present it off till now we have the completed product.
Ward-Hammond addressed this sense of solely having a chunk of the puzzle in her recommendation to aspiring actors, saying:
It’s important to learn, like each evening, and work out the event of your character, memorizing your strains… all people needs to be primary on that decision sheet, however primary on the decision sheet doesn’t get a lot relaxation!
It’s fixed, it’s constant. The pink carpet stuff is only a tiny celebration of this factor that they’ve achieved over the long term. So have a good time your wins, take your time, it’s not a race. However the advantages are candy.
Ward-Hammond is initially from Brooklyn, New York. She first obtained into appearing by finding out improv on the native Jamaica Arts Heart, and later she moved to the South and joined the improv comedy troupe, Unusual Groove, and additional honed her craft with courses at Premier Actors’ Community. Her profession began out with many notable tv appearances, together with NCIS: New Orleans, Problems, and Being Mary Jane.
She then did three episodes on Lee Daniel’s Star, and her present function on Manifest, Captain Kate Bowers of the NYPD, was launched in Season 2 as a daily and shall be returning for Season 3. Her movie credit embody Jeff Nichols’ Loving, The Hate U Give, On the spot Household, and Simply Mercy. Ward-Hammond has racked up 36 whole credit in her first 7 years within the trade and he or she reveals no indicators of slowing down.
This can be a robust enterprise. Many hear “no” extra usually than they hear “sure” however it’s those who preserve persevering and maintain their focus who succeed. Ward-Hammond is a superb instance of this. Whereas she first studied appearing in highschool, she obtained her school diploma in Communications with a focus in PR and minored in Psychology. These further abilities are good for an actor, as a result of the job is not nearly changing into the character, it is about speaking with brokers, administrators and crew members together with with the ability to totally perceive individuals’s ideas and feelings to show a practical vary. I imagine taking the time to review these, together with the strategy of appearing, is what has propelled Ward-Hammond ahead and allowed her to constantly e book roles since coming into the trade.
Ward-Hammond celebrated her 40th birthday in quarantine, and whereas she’s gained expertise and knowledge all through her life and profession she’s not afraid to say that she’s nonetheless studying.
Right here I’m at this age and I’m nonetheless figuring this factor out! While you get so far the place you are feeling like that is what I wished this complete time, there’s at all times going to be one thing else. So benefit from the journey.
She additionally careworn the significance of loving what you do, as a result of “fame is fleeting”. I believe this may be utilized in any trade. The concept of chasing clout will solely get you to date. What do you attain for while you get to the highest of the ladder? And if that was your total purpose, then what occurs while you fall down? For those who get pleasure from climbing, it makes reaching the highest that rather more rewarding, and each time you fall it is going to be simpler to get again up.
The leisure trade is a tricky one to make it in, however that’s by design, simply ask Will Smith. Nothing price having comes simple, proper? No matter your life stage, no matter you aspire to, comply with Ward-Hammond’s recommendation to do what you like and benefit from the journey.
The Lovebirds is now streaming on Netflix. It’s also possible to catch Andrene Ward-Hammond within the upcoming Netflix movie Venture Energy, premiering August 14th, and the HBO Max sequence Lovecraft Nation starting August 16th.
