The low vaccination against poliomyelitis in Venezuela ignites the alerts of the experts

A person receives a vaccine in Venezuela (Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg)

Venezuelan specialists grouped in the Infectology societies; Childcare and Pediatrics, and Public Health, expressed this Tuesday their concern over low coverage of polio vaccines and other diseases in the country that, in “most” cases, are below 80%.

In a joint statement, these scientific societies expressed their concern after the revision of figures in which they “show very low national vaccination coverage” that do not meet the established goal of 95% and that for most of the vaccines of the Expanded Program on Immunizations they do not reach 80%.

Specialists cite data, they say, provided by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

They explained that this situation, recorded for several years, “implies a serious epidemiological risk for the appearance of epidemics”.

Given this, they urged the Venezuelan authorities to work “working hard to ensure a sufficient stock of safe, protective and endorsed vaccines that allow the full operation of the Expanded Program on Immunizations”.

On July 27, PAHO reported that Venezuela received 2.9 million bivalent oral polio vaccines (bOPV) to strengthen its immunization campaign, which began in June and will run through September.

The agency explained that, with this batch, the 4.4 million doses managed through the PAHO Revolving Fund are completed, after the arrival of 1.5 million last June.

The goal, in the Venezuelan case, is to vaccinate at least 3.3 million children between 2 months and 5 years old against polio, and 2.8 million children between 1 and 5 years old against measles and rubella.

“The objective is to raise coverage to 95%, an essential figure to guarantee immunization at the national and regional levels, and reduce the risk of outbreaks of this disease.”, continues PAHO.

According to data published by the United Nations, during the pandemic there was a significant delay in compliance with childhood immunization schemes, a reality that Venezuela does not escape, “so vaccination coverage must be raised urgently.”

(With information from EFE)

