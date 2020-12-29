The lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the country after 187 days, but new patients of New Coronavirus Variant returned from UK also found

coronavirus latest 29 dec 2020 updates: After 187 days, the lowest number of new cases of Covid-19 has come in the last 24 hours. At the same time, it is a matter of concern that the new coronavirus variant found in Britain in the country has given way. So far, 6 cases of it have been confirmed in the returned air travelers from Britain. At the same time, in the last 24 hours, 16,432 Kovid-19 cases under 16500 have been registered after 187 days. Let me tell you that on 25 June 2020, less than 17 thousand cases were registered 16,922. At the same time, after the death of 252 more people, the death toll has increased to 1,48,153. Also Read – Telugu actor Ram Charan kills Corona, will soon give health update

In India, for the third time this month, less than 20 thousand new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update, the number of infection cases in the country has increased to 1,02,24,303 of which more than 98 lakh people have been cured of the infection. Also Read – Viral: A dozen couples kissed inside the metro to protest against Corona restrictions

At the same time, let us know that a new strain of corona virus found in the UK has also arrived in India. Here 6 viruses have been found in this virus. They all returned from Britain. However, it is not yet known where these patients have been found. Three samples were sent from a lab in Bangalore, two in Hyderabad and one in a Pune institute. According to scientists, the new form of coronavirus found in Britain spreads 70% faster than before. Also Read – Government lifts ban on onion exports, exports will be possible from 1 January 2021

According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, a total of 16,432 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of cases reported in this period in the last 6 months. At the same time, after the death of 252 more people, the death toll increased to 1,48,153.

The total recovered cases have crossed 98 lakhs (98,07,569) today which translates to a recovery rate of 95.92%: Health Ministry

According to the data, till now the rate of recovery of patients in the country has increased to 95.92 with a total of 98,07,569 people being infection free. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent.

The number of people in the country for the 8th consecutive three undertakings is less than three lakhs. At present 2,68,581 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection, which is 2.63 percent of the total cases.

– The number of infected in India on 20 August is 2 million

– 30 lakh on 23 August

– It had crossed 40 lakhs on 5 September

50 lakhs on 16 September

– 60 lakhs on 28 September

– 7 million on 11 October

– 80 lakhs on 29 October

90 lakhs on 20 November – crossed one crore on 19 December

According to the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR), a total of 16,98,01,749 samples were tested on Kovid-19 till 28 December, of which 9,83,695 samples were tested on Monday.