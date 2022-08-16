The lurid details of the trial of soccer player Benjamin Mendy for multiple violations: panic room, drugs and cell phone theft

El Tour De La Casa By Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendysoccer player Manchester City denounced for seven rapes and sexual assault on five different women, he suffered a new setback in the case he is facing in court. The 27-year-old Frenchman, who was released at the beginning of the year while the judicial process continues, was once again in the spotlight due to the appearance of images of his home, where he would have committed the crimes of which he is accused.

This Monday it was revealed to the jury the interior of the main defendant’s £4.8 million mansion, where he allegedly raped multiple victims. In the police body camera footage he showed himself to members of the Chester Crown Courtyou can see the interior of the house where Mendy is accused of attracting young women from the nightclub China white from Manchester.

Pictures of the property show an indoor pool and fitness center alongside what appeared to be a large walk-in closet complete with vanity mirrors, spa accessories, and massive closets. In addition, the bathroom, the soccer player’s kitchen and areas that were identified as “panic rooms” where two of the footballer’s alleged victims claimed to have been assaulted.

Benjamin Mendy leaves the Chester Court in one of his many citations (Photo: REUTERS)

Both the main bedroom and the office on the ground floor of the huge house they had a special locking mechanism, which created a “panic room” in case of theft that could only be opened from the inside. The jury heard that whoever entered had to know what the mechanism was like to open the doors to these rooms from the inside, which meant that the women believed they had been locked in.

Other complainants stated that Benjamin and his right-hand man, Loius Saha, they took their phones when they got to the mansion known as The Spinney, before offering them alcohol in large quantities. Witnesses added that several of the guests were drugged with laughing gas after inhaling nitrous oxide balloons.

It is worth remembering that in November of last year, Mendy was accused of two new violations, as announced by the Crown Prosecution Service, the entity in charge of judicial proceedings in England. In parallel, another man named Louis Saha Matturie, 40, unrelated to former footballer Louis Saha and whose link with the City man has not been clarified, was accused of two additional rapes – for a total of six -, as well as sexual assault.

Mendy arrived at Manchester City from Monaco in mid-2017 (Photo: EFE)

Mendy had been a starter for the last time in City’s debut for the Premier League last season, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, when the Manchester team fell 1-0 on their visit to Tottenham. He then joined the bench in the second British league game against Norwich City (goaled in favor 5-0). The winger arrived at Manchester City in mid-2017 from Monaco in exchange for 52 million pounds sterling.

