The luxuries that Hugo Sánchez enjoyed when he was a Tri footballer

Hugo Sanchez He is one of the most relevant soccer players in the history of Mexican soccer because, from being criticized in Europe, he became one of the most beloved and winning strikers in the world. Real Madrid. Su fame in mexico it earned him to be considered a “special” person around his friendships and personal relationships.

This image was transferred to the concentration of the Mexican team in the nineties. Luis Garcia Postigo was in charge of revealing the demands and preferences and even the luxuries that were given Hugol in the concentration of Tri. In an interview with Efraín Velarde for his YouTube channel, the Doctor He told how it was to live with the former Rayo Vallecano striker.

In 1993 the selection was directed by Miguel Mejia Baron, who is considered a figure within Pumas. That year Mexico competed in the America Cup and was already preparing his participation for the 1994 World Cup in the United Statesin those calls Luis García and Hugo agreed and they were the only footballers who played in Spainso the Pentapichichi used to share a room with García Postigo.

He decided who he was going to share a room with since the high personal discipline he had was not shared with anyone, so he preferred to distance himself from others. off-court conflictsso within the concentrations he was given the possibility of choosing roommates.

“I was involved with him in the National Team prior to the Copa América, in the World Cup qualifiers and we shared fourth. There were three beds then Hugo, not that he was a difficult guy – he wasn’t – it was fascinating, but era Hugo Sanchez, so we said ‘Who was the most decent of the team?’ David Patiño”, recalled the current commentator of TV Azteca.

But the choice of roommates was not the only one since, once inside the room, set the limits with the other selected tricoloras explained by the Doctor Garcia, Hugo was a demanding person.

“Hugo arrived with his suitcase and he did tell you: ‘This is the part of my bathroom, this is my towel, this is my soap, don’t touch it and such'”

Outside the rooms and dressing rooms, the current sports commentator revealed that his attitude did not end there because after training Hugo had the luxury of eating Spanish-style appetizers with cheeses and wines inside your bedroom.

Although it was also part of the dynamic of joking around and playing with the rest of the national teams, the team knew that when he spoke or expressed any discomfort, the taunts and jokes ended So there was a line respect to Hugo Sanchez because of the sports figure he was back then.

“The guy took out his briefcase and after training in the afternoon, he took out his Jabugo ham and Manchego cheese and a bottle of wine and shared with us. He was a charming guy, he went on a rampage, he let himself be chi *** ar, but he was Hugo Sánchez, when he spoke the rest of us took a step back”.

Finally, the former soccer player pointed out that the success of Hugol It was because he had high sports discipline, and his mentality also helped him overcome the adversities he faced: “This guy was what it was for him, because he trained like an animal, with brutal skills, because he had a mental strength that you die”, concluded Luis García.

In that tournament America’s Cup 1993the national team reached the final, in which it was measured against Argentina. Even though that him Tri It carried great figures of Mexican soccer, they failed to be crowned champions and fell with a score of 2 – 1.

