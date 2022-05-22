The luxurious gift that Erling Haaland gave to his Borussia Dortmund teammates before going to Manchester City

Erling Haaland said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund with luxurious gifts for his teammates (Photo: REUTERS)

And Erling Haaland is currently a relentless scorer and one of the best players in the world, it is thanks to his time at the Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian Gunner 21 years has been booked by Manchester Citywhere he will be placed at the orders of Pep Guardiola and will take his career to the next level, but without a doubt that would not have been possible without the growth he had in the Bundesliga. He is clear about it and had a gesture with his teammates that shows it.

Haalandwho has scored 86 goals in 89 parties disputed in three seasons in the BVBdid not want to leave England without thanking all his teammates and club workers for having helped him enhance his qualities, so he decided to give each one a gift.

According to the German newspaper Bildthe Scandinavian attacker spent just over USD 500.000 to leave a luxurious farewell gift to his colleagues and workers at Dortmund. He handed them a luxury watch to everyone of the soccer players of the campus and all the relatives.

Erling Haaland had an emotional farewell with all his Borussia Dortmund teammates in his last home game of this season (Photo: REUTERS)

The aforementioned German newspaper specified that the accessory of the brand Rolex what Haaland gave each of 33 companions of the first team had an approximate cost of USD 15.000. And as if that were not enough, he also bought her a watch Omega almost USD 6.000 to 20 members of the club who accompanied him in his development during these years.

Haaland will change his power and his goals to the Premier League. He will become a player Manchester City –which won the arm wrestling match against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among others– from the next 1st of July. The English club must pay the $63 million which is worth the termination clause of the contract he had with the German club until mid-2023 and will make him sign a bond until mid-2027.

Once it is installed in the Etihad Stadiumthe Norwegian striker will pocket no less than $26 million net per yearfor which he will become the highest paid footballer in the cast of Guardiolaeven above Kevin De Bruyne and the rest of the stars that make up the reigning champion of English football. It is the price they have had to pay for a Erling Haaland that since he became a professional he has not stopped scoring: he has 149 goals in 198 parties.

