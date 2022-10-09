The luxurious mansion of a Manchester City figure: valued at 6 million dollars and with a park larger than its stadium

Jack Grealish is one of Pep Guardiola’s fixtures in attack (Reuters)

the english end Jack Grealish is living his second season in Manchester after arriving at Pep Guardiola’s team as the most expensive signing in the team’s history Sky Blue in exchange of €117.5 millionproceeding from the Aston Villa.

After establish himself as an undisputed headline In the Catalan coach’s team, the 27-year-old footballer enjoys both the minutes of play that are given to him, as well as the earnings he receives for being one of the best paid on the squad.

This was evidenced by the British newspaper The Sunwho revealed that he recently completed the payment of a luxurious mansion valued at 6.8 million euros whose garden turns out to be larger than the actual dimensions of the field of the Etihad Stadium.

As detailed by the media in question, since his arrival in the city the player was living in a rented PH until finally He took the big step with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood. Now, he has changed that floor for an impressive complex that, in addition to the residence in question, also It has its own heliport.

As if that were not enough, in its extensive park of more than 8 hectares there is an artificial lake for fishinga tennis court, a soccer field and a space to show off your taste for golf.

As for the mansion itself, has seven roomsa huge swimming pool, a leisure room, a gym, a wine cellar and a special room equipped so that you can practice your new hobby, DJing.

“Jack has a taste for the finer things in life and this house really took his breath away,” said a source close to The Sun and added: “It is the culmination of a dream for him. Anyone would be very proud to own such a house.”

“Despite the price, he feels it was a bargain. He offers it all, if he wants to throw a massive party away from prying eyes, he can do it. In the same way, if you want to relax and sunbathe or fish, everything is on your doorstep”he highlighted.

This property, in turn, is considered to be one of the safest in the northeast of the region since it is equipped with the latest technology in security cameras and lighting circuits. In fact, the helipad has landing lights so that guests can arrive by air both day and night.

KEEP READING

The new focus of conflict between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag

The challenging phrase of a Mexican player for Dibu Martínez and his facet in penalties

Mbappé’s enigmatic message after PSG’s draw that caused a stir in France: is there a conflict with Galtier?