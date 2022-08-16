The luxurious party that Canelo Álvarez will organize after fighting with Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez will organize an “After Party” after his fight with Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

It takes less and less for saul Canelo Álvarez faces Gennady Golovkin in the fight that will be trilogy of their rivalry for the absolute dispute of the super middleweight championships. In the midst of the comments and expectations about the performance that the man from Guadalajara may have in the ring of the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, the Mexican champion has already prepared a big celebration at the end of the sporting event.

Regardless of the result that Saúl may have in the ring, the fighter will perform a After Party in a luxurious hotel in las vegas. Through his official Instagram account Canelo shared the event titled Canelo Alvarez Official Fight After Partywhich will join the various celebrations that are customary in the United States on the occasion of the national holidays Mexicans in September, in addition to the fact that he could celebrate the probable victory against Triple G.

The event will be in Resorts World Las Vegasplace that has a pool, private rooms type the second, stages for concerts, accommodation rooms with all the comforts and other facilities for a large event. The publication of Canelo explained that the accommodation center has a nightclub called Zouk Night Clubsite where it will be after and the star guest who will liven up the show will be the rapper Travis Scott.

Canelo announced the celebration he will have after fighting Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Despite the exclusivity of the event, the Canelo invited his followers and friends to purchase the nightclub tickets where the party will take place, for this reason he put on sale different tickets to be present at the official party of the Canelo Alvarez. Nevertheless, there are few entrances to the place.

Get ready for another unforgettable night at #ZoukNightclub on Saturday, September 17 for @canelo’s Official Fight After Party. Tickets and table link in history”, wrote the unified 168-pound champion.

The page that is selling the tickets only explained the deposit that people who are interested in buying a place must make; The costs of the most accessible tickets to attend the party of the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, is USD 400,0 (deposit), with a minimum consumption of USD seven thousand.

The star guest who will liven up the Canelo Álvarez party will be rapper Travis Scott (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

They are followed by the tickets valued in an advance of USD two thousandaccording to the page that is promoting the official event, for that area there is a minimum expense of USD 10 million. The most exclusive places of the party ask for an advance of USD 4,500 and USD 5,500, with a minimum consumption of USD 22,500 and USD 27,500 respectively.

It should be remembered that despite the rigorous discipline of the Tapatío, Canelo Álvarez likes to throw different parties and hang out with sports celebrities. One of his most recent events was in May, after his loss to Dmitry Bivol -for the WBA light heavyweight belt- a video captured the professional boxer singing a song by Luis Miguel with actor Diego Boneta.

Canelo and Max Verstappen organized an incredible 2022 New Year’s party to the rhythm of Luis Miguel (Photo: Instagram/@fernandagmtz)

Another of the parties that also generated amazement among the fans of Saúl Álvarez was the celebration he had on the occasion of the end of the year. The night of December 31, 2021 greeted the new year 2022 alongside Max Verstappenreigning Formula 1 champion and Sergio’s partner Czech Pérez.

Fernanda Gómez, wife of Canelowas in charge of disseminating different videos of that celebration and how both champions in their respective sports celebrated the new year.

