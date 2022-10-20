The luxurious ring that the Golden State Warriors received for winning the NBA: how much it costs, the details that make it exclusive and “the secret door”

The luxurious NBA champion ring that the Golden State Warriors received before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers

It was not another night for Stephen Curry and company. the star of Golden State Warriorswho will seek his fifth NBA title, led the award ceremony, where each of the champions of the 2021/22 season were given the corresponding ring after having won the final series against Boston Celtics.

In the run-up to LeBron James’ resounding 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the season, the San Francisco team held its celebration in its stadium and proudly wore the luxurious rings that drew attention for having been designed with exclusive details. They were the envy of all basketball players.

It was enough to see the reaction of the Warriors players when putting on the championship ring. the surprised face of Klay Thompson o Dramond Green, who knows what it’s like to win NBA championships, said it all. The prize was huge, never seen.

Klay Thompson shows off the Golden State Warriors championship ring

The particular design was made at the prestigious Jason jewelry store in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The slogan that marked Jason Arashebenowner of the place, was clear: “Let them be exaggerated, you have to go crazy”. And so was the genesis of the 16-carat treasure, representing the number of playoff wins.

Another of the peculiarities of the golden work, according to the journalist Kendra Andrews, of ESPNis that there is 91 white diamonds inside the ring reflecting the Warriors’ home winning percentage in the postseason. All calculated.

The NBA champion ring that Stephen Curry received

But there is more. The ring recounts the step by step towards the title of the team led by Steve Kerr. “The ring itself is great, it’s eye-catching. But it is really about the physical manifestation of the trip. It’s supposed to remind you of everything you’ve been through,” said Warriors general manager Kirk Lacob, one of the people who pitched in on the idea.

That journey depicted in one piece has incredible detail. In addition to being similar to those delivered in 2015, the year the Warrior dynasty was created, this 2022 model has yellow diamonds in honor of the slogan “Gold Blooded” that the franchise imposed. On the front is the classic team logo with the San Francisco Bay Bridge and the player’s number. The great thing about the ring is that it hides a secret door that, when turned, reveals the number of trophies that each member won..

The secret door of the ring that when turning it reveals the amount of trophies that the player won

Finding the bright yellow gem was not easy, as they had to search for it in Belgium, Israel, India and Canada. It took months to get the requested part. To make matters worse, the making of each ring took between 40 and 50 hours. And you had to do 65.

On the sides you can see the surname of the ring bearer, the records of each of the wins in the Playoff series and the seven trophies that the team won in its history. The last great detail that surprised even the most fanatic is that the parquet floor of the TD Garden is engravedthe stadium of the Boston Celtics, where the Warriors became NBA champions.

Although the price of the Warriors champion ring was not officially disclosed, it is estimated that it would be similar to the 2015 version. That is, a cost that ranges between 13 and 15 thousand dollars.

The luxurious Warriors champion ring for having won the NBA in the 2021/22 season

