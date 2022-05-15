The luxurious special edition watch that Cristiano Rolando showed: it has 232 diamonds and there are only 126 in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo with his new watch (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo You are going through a special moment in your life. A few weeks ago, the Portuguese star suffered a heavy loss: one of the twins he was expecting with his partner Georgina Rodriguez died at birth “Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they both indicated. Soon after, both were shown together with the rest of the children of the footballer of the Manchester United.

Currently, shortly after finishing a complicated season for the English team, in which they were far from the fight for the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League next year, CR7 was shown on their social networks along with two great friends. But with the passing of the hours, a detail stood out in the image of the captain of the Portugal team that will play the World Cup in Qatar.

On the wrist of his left hand you can see Cristiano’s new watch that he added to his collection. It is a limited edition of the brand Jacob & Company It has a rectangular dial with a stainless steel case. It is made with some 232 baguette-cut diamonds and 109 black sapphires. In addition, he has a peculiarity that is related to another of the historical attacker’s tastes: he is inspired by the Bugatti Chironone of the last cars that the footballer acquired.

This unique piece, of which only 126 builtis valued at 1 million dollars. In the case of Ronaldo’s watch, it is personalized with the player’s initials and the Bugatti logo can also be seen on the side. The interior is as striking as the spectacular exterior, since the machinery reproduces the engine in detail W16 of the Bugatti Chiron.

As indicated by the watch’s features on the manufacturer’s official site, the three crowns are located at the bottom of the case: the left one sets the time, the middle crown winds both the movement (60-hour power reserve ) as to the animation, and pressing the right crown starts the animation. The movement’s suspension posed an additional challenge for the movement’s designers, as they had to create (and patent) a special automotive-style articulated transverse system.

The new acquisition of CR7 is a limited edition of the Jacob & Company brand

In 2019, Bugatti and Jacob & Co. entered into a multi-year agreement to create unique timepieces never seen before. Said pieces are faithful to the spirit of both companies, while taking watchmaking to high standards.

You have to remember that Cristiano Ronaldo has a vast range of cars in his collection. Thanks to a camera pan in one of the first chapters of I am Georginathe series that the soccer player’s partner premiered on the Netflix streaming platform, you can glimpse the garage of the mansion in Madrid in which the Portuguese soccer player has a large part of his collection of luxurious cars.

In one of the first captures you can see the row of five cars. At one end is the BRonaldo’s Ugatti Chiron, valued at more than 2 million European Union currency, and in which the watch with which he posed in recent days was inspired. In other cars, it also has a Ferrari 599 GTO -with an estimated price of 600 thousand euros- and another classic of super sports cars that was built in a few editions: el McLaren Senna (almost 900,000 euros). It is estimated that the total value of the collection that CR7 has amounts to about 20 million.

