The luxury cars of the Russians fill the Helsinki airport, a “forced” step to fly to the rest of Europe

Cars with Russian license plates are increasingly frequent at the Finnish airport (AFP)

Luxury cars, Porsches, Bentleys, Mercedes and other prestigious marks, with Russian license plates flood the Helsinki airport parking lot, the Finnish capital, which the Russian invasion of Ukraine turned into a major transit point for wealthy Russian tourists.

At the start of the war, the European Union closed its airspace to Russian planes, which it forces Russians who want to travel to Europe to cross the border or take a roundabout route traveling with non-Western airlines.

Since Moscow lifted COVID-related travel restrictions in July, there has been a boom in the number of Russian travelers and a growing discontent in Europe over the authorization of entry of Russian tourists in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

A quick walk through the Helsinki airport parking lot reveals dozens, if not hundreds, of high-end cars with Russian license plates, like a new Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan or a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Helsinki airport is five hours from St. Petersburg

“This beats me. I would prefer that they not come before the situation with Ukraine is resolved”, he confesses to the agency AFP a Finnish traveler Jussi Hirvonen after leaving the garage.

consulted by the AFPForeign Minister Pekka Haavisto confirms that Finland has become “a transit country” for Russian tourists.

A European decision?

Following growing dissatisfaction with Russian tourism amid the war in Ukraine, Finland announced last week that would limit Russian tourist visas to 10% of current volume starting September 1.

But the Russiansthey come here on Schengen visas issued by many different countries and continue their route through Helsinki airport”, explains Haavisto.

Almost two-thirds do so with a Schengen visa issued by a country such as “Hungary, Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece and Spain(which) are among the main emitting countries every year”, he tells the AFP Mert Sasioglu, spokesperson for the Finnish border guards, referring to a survey conducted by his group in August.

Schengen rules do not allow Finland to close its border to specific nationalitiesexplains the foreign minister.

The machine to pay the parking fee, with Russian language available

This type of sanctions can only be decided by joint form by the European Union.

“Since Finland and the Baltic countries plan to restrict these visas, it would be good if the European Union countries make similar decisions.”, adds Haavisto, who will raise it at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on August 30 in the Czech Republic.

His idea is shared by many Finns at the airport. “There should be a decision by the European Union to close the border”, says Hirvonen.

‘Coordinated approach’

While, the number of Russian tourists traveling to Finland continues to grow.

“Everyone should be able to travel. We see how other peaceful countries live and that makes us peaceful,” says Pavel Alekhin, a Russian professional athlete on his way to a bicycle festival in Basel.

For Russian tourist Vadim wan der Berg, the situation is “very difficult”, since many now do not have the opportunity to travel by plane for work or study. “We are all waiting for this to end, we want a normal situation all over the world, in our country and also in Ukraine,” she says.

The European Commission said last week that a “coordinated approach” on Russian visas is being considered.

Eastern European countries like Latvia, Lithuania and Poland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians months ago. and Estonia plans to prevent passage to Russians with a visa issued by another EU country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has certain reservations. “This is not the Russian people’s war, this is Putin’s war”, he said, considering that limiting tourist visas would also penalize “all the people who flee from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime”.

(With information from AFP/By Elias Huuhtanen, photos by Alessandro Rampazzo)

KEEP READING:

NATO and the European Union ratified their commitment to support Ukraine “as long as it takes” to resist the invasion

The US warned that Russia will intensify the attacks and urged its citizens to leave Ukraine