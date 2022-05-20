The madness of Chacho Coudet, the recruitment of players in North America and an NBA project: the model with which Celta seeks to hit Europe

Celta’s coach, Eduardo Coudet, during a commitment of the Galician team in La Liga. Photo: EFE/Biel Aliño



The arrival of Edward Coudet al Celta de Vigo meant a restructuring that allowed the Spanish team avoid descent and dream of having international aspirations in the future. After his debut in Central Rosary and his passage through Tijuana from Mexicothe Chacho was consolidated in his role as strategist with the two titles he achieved in Racing to later transcend Brazilian.

His foray into the Inter Porto Alegre gave a balance of 24 wins, 13 draws and 9 lossesfigures that caught the attention of the entity iberian. It was no accident that The DT will resign from his position on November 9, 2020 and three days later he will sign with the Galician club.

“With the Argentines we are like brothers. In our region there are as many Argentine houses as there are Galician houses. And the Chacho Coudet it is a referent. When I went to meet him the first time to incorporate him as a coach, they told me he was crazy… well, they had fallen short. We talked for more than two and a half hours, and when the meeting ended I had to go for a bike ride to clear my head. It was tremendous. Without a doubt, I think he is one of the best coaches we have had in recent times. He is a top leader, as were the Toto Berizzo and Luis Enrique”, revealed the General Director of the Celta de Vigo, Anthony Chavezin dialogue with Infobae.

In his analysis, the leader understands that the continuity of Coudet It will be essential to make the leap in quality. “The Chacho he took the team when he was penultimate and lifted it thanks to a good campaign. We want him to stay for a long time working with us, “she acknowledged.

In a season in which the team has been in the middle of the table, the manager said that “it has been a successful season.” According to his arguments, “in La Liga there are 17 teams that can fight for relegation or for qualification for international competitions and the remaining three are above the rest”.

However, the negative side of the coin was installed in the Galician absence for the next edition of the Europa League. “We were left with a bitter taste because we would have liked to qualify for a European tournament, but ensuring the permanence so far in advance is not little. Knowing that we will be in La Liga for another year is a great satisfaction”, he completed. Chaves.

The reality of the institution celeste is foreign to the one who lived during the 2008when he went through one of his worst financial and sports crises. “14 years ago we were in a very critical situationwith a debt of 90 million eurosin Second division and with a model that was not sustainable. It was a very high price for the good times of 2000″, detailed the leader in reference to the pretentious investment that the directors had made, which led them to play the Champions League.

Almost a decade and a half later, the Galician club established itself thanks to an innovative model. “The solution was based on three pillars: incorporate talent into the board of directors, bet on youth and evolve our bases with a sense of belonging”, synthesized Chaves. And he added: “Today we have ambitious projects through The Impulse League. Is about receive external support that promotes other types of markets, similar to what happens in the NBA. We came from a crisis and now we can sustain ourselves. We are currently looking for industrial partners in logistics, strategy and investment in order to exploit our resources. We also have a work team in the recruitment of talented young players in Mexico, the United States and Canada”.

Expansion ideas also address construction work at your facility, such as the construction of the Sport City, that “today is a reality”. “We have a restaurant cataloged with a Michelin star, a polyclinic, a residence and a bar. It is a model that goes beyond football, because there is also a laboratory and a Sports University. Are 300,000 square meters in which there are a production center where 6,000 children are monitored who may become professional soccer players tomorrow”, detailed the manager with pride.

Finally, regarding his vision of the Argentines who stand out in the current squad, Chaves warned that “Franco Cervi has had a hard time adapting”, but trusts in what the ex will be able to do Central Rosary next year: “In this final part of the season he has shown that he will contribute a lot in the future. When you see him on the field, you feel like he plays at a different speed”.

Instead, the reality of Augusto Solari is different, since the Chacho has not given him as much participation as when they shared the campus in Racing. “He is a player who adds from wherever he has to be, whether on the field or not. He is a person with great humility who gives 100%. He always has a good predisposition and is part of an important piece in the group”, she concluded.

Afouteza is a keyword in Celta de Vigo. It is a Galician term that translates the feeling of overcoming the fight against all kinds of impediments, obstacles or adversities that are in your way. And in Galicia they trust Coudet to continue breaking barriers and take the club to the other side of the borders.

