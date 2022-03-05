The madness of Elden Ring: it is even sold in bookstores and has ads as unusual as this one

FromSoftware’s new game for PC, PlayStation and Xbox is enjoying a curious promotion.

It was launched last week, but it is still on everyone’s lips: Elden Ring is dominating the video game conversation at the beginning of 2022 and, in addition to its sales success by the different markets, it is emerging as one of the titles that have received the most coverage and follow-up at the media and network level.

The new of FromSoftware for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles is leaving us really curious promotions, starting with a very curious fact. Japan is the country from which the development proceeds, so it is not difficult to expect that its impact there will be greater than in other territories; What we did not imagine is that it was going to sold even in bookstoressomething that we have been able to know thanks to the publication of a user that we leave you below:

However, the fact that book stores set up a booth to sell the game is not the craziest thing we’ve come across in these early days of the game being available. An announcement from Southeast Asia shared by the analyst Daniel Ahmad | takes the cake offering a absurdly long and convoluted advertisement which, on the other hand, has a certain charm, although it is only possible to see something like this in this type of market.

It is an official announcement of Bandai Namco in AsiaIn the Bandai Namco spot, an Asian boy recalls childhood memories on a trip that range from moments playing with friends to sword fighting to others encountering a komodo dragon or praying to a tree of the garden. When she arrives at the house, she finds her family members arguing about the breakage of a ring that belongs to her grandmother and, in a very direct way, she assures that everything will return to normal with the return of the lightlesswhich gives way to images of the game.

Elden Ring has been available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for a week, and it is one of the most fascinating adventures we have encountered in our experience with video games. It’s one of the big proper names of 2022and in a special report prepared by Adrián Suárez we tell you if it is the ideal title to get started in the studio’s games.

