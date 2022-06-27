The madness of the Nintendo Direct and how it manages to keep us expectant, even before it is announced

The possibility of seeing a Nintendo Direct this June has generated high expectations, but is it justified?

I am very struck by the high expectation generated by the Nintendo Direct. Not only when they are announced, which is usually 24 to 48 hours before the event itself, but when there is no news about it and Nintendo fans get impatient. This June, of course, is an important date. Traditionally it is. You know: with the arrival of E3, users eagerly await their share of information for the second half of the year. After all, it is logical. In fact, Xbox and PlayStation have already spoken with their respective showcase.

The fact is that during the last two weeks I have noticed an even higher activity than usual. It is not for less. Around this time last year we were celebrating things like the announcement of Metroid Dread or receiving the first gameplay images of the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild. Already for several weeks there have been various rumors and alleged leaks about when the expected Direct would be. First there was talk of June 15 without much information base, and later of June 29, although on this last occasion with information that revealed Alanah Pearce (former editor of the IGN portal and current writer at Santa Monica Studio).

Getting into the social network Twitter daily, the theme of the Nintendo Direct was recurrent (there is a rather parodic account about it), because everyone is waiting for news from Nintendo in June. The issue is: is there justification? Really, The Japanese company has the planning for 2022 practically finalized, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 just around the corner, Splatoon 3 towards the end of the summer, and Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for the year’s conclusion. I would be left to know the date of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and that of Bayonetta 3. If anything, I would expect the announcement of another strong game this year, but there is not much room for more either: Nintendo usually covers each month with an important game , and it would have already complied with what was already announced.

I’d expect another strong game to be announced this year, but there’s not much room for more either.For this reason, it has been said that more than a general Direct, what is finally expected is a Direct focused on third parties. It would make sense. What’s more, I’ve already lowered my expectations quite a bit. I think at this point the really surprising thing would be to know the 2023 releases, and we know very well that Nintendo is very cautious with this. In addition, I know that it is a company that prefers to promote its most immediate games, instead of advancing information about titles still in an early stage of development. Yes, the Metroid Prime 4 thing happened, but it was a mistake.

What do you think about all this? Are you looking forward to the Nintendo Direct? Is the expectation that currently exists justified? All I know is that it’s time to rescue F-Zero and do a new Wave Race. May the magic not be lost, nor the memes.

More about: Nintendo Direct.