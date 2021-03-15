The Madrid Metro dresses up as Captain America to celebrate the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Everything is ready for the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney +. The second major Marvel series for the UCM will arrive this coming Friday, March 19, 2021, on the streaming platform. And the truth is that we Spaniards can celebrate it in a quite original and spectacular way.

The point is that ehe Metro de Madrid diamond changes during the next 15 days. In this way, and on the occasion of the premiere, The Captain America shield has taken on the Madrid Metro logo at Avenida de América station, which will be Avenida del Capitán América until the end of the month.

As for the series, we remind you that it is a production starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The couple, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their skills and patience.

Additionally, this six-episode (full-length) series will be directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as the lead writer. Besides, it will also star Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

On the other hand, today we have learned that the series could have continuity in the future. In other words, although Kevin Feige has assured that there is nothing official at the moment, a possible second season has not been ruled out from Marvel. In fact, they would already have ideas to execute it right now.

However, Feige has also ensured that the stories of the characters, from now on, will be happening between films and series. That is, as with Scarlet Witch and Vision, the story of Sam and Bucky could also have continuity with some of the great films of the MCU.