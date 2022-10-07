The Maduro regime contributed one of only three votes against condemning human rights violations in Afghanistan

Nicolas Maduro (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Nicolás Maduro’s regime voted against condemning human rights violations in Afghanistan this Friday at the UN Human Rights Council.

The draft resolution condemning human rights violations by the Taliban was approved with 29 votes in favor, 15 abstentions and three votes against: Venezuela, China and Pakistan.

The resolution requires “that it be put an immediate end to all human rights violations and abuses and breaches of international humanitarian law in Afghanistanthat all human rights and fundamental freedoms are strictly respected, among others the rights to life, the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the right to a fair trial, the right to an effective remedy, the rights to an adequate standard of living”, according to the Venezuelan media We monitor.

Recently, the NGO Human Right Watch (HRW) noted that the Taliban broke a multitude of promises to respect human rights and women’s rights since they took power a year ago.

The Taliban dispersed a women’s demonstration organized Thursday in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul in support of the Iranian women, with whom they say they share the same struggle / AFP / File

Since they captured Kabul on August 15, 2021, they have tax severe restrictions on the rights of women and girls, have repressed the media and have arbitrarily detained, tortured and summarily executed critics and opponents, according to the organization.

“Taliban human rights abuses have drawn widespread condemnation and have jeopardized international efforts to address the grave humanitarian situation in the country”, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The negative evolution of the economy has caused, according to the NGO, more than 90 percent of Afghans are insecure, causing millions of children to suffer from acute malnutrition and threatening serious long-term health problems.

“The Afghan people are living through a human rights nightmare, victims of both Taliban cruelty and international apathy,” said HRW Afghanistan researcher Fereshta Abbasi.

“Afghanistan’s future will remain bleak unless foreign governments engage more actively with the Taliban authorities while vigorously pressing them on their rights record,” he added.

The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s regained “freedom” on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops after a brutal 20-year war. (AFP/File)

The organization has maintained in the brief that, since the Taliban took power, they have imposed rules that comprehensively prevent women and girls from exercising “their most fundamental rights” to expression, movement and education, while affecting “their other basic rights” to life, livelihood, care medical, food and water.

They have also prohibited for women to travel or go to their place of work without being accompanied by a male family member, a requirement “impossible for almost all families”. The Taliban, too, have denied almost all girls access to secondary school.

“The Taliban’s horrendous human rights record and unwillingness to meaningfully engage with international financial institutions have increased its isolation,” HRW said, calling on foreign governments to ease restrictions on the country’s banking sector.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

