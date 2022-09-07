The Maduro regime insists on the claim of the plane seized in Argentina: “Enough of the criminal persecution”

The Argentine justice ordered the seizure of a Boeing 747 of the Venezuelan company Emtrasur, held since June 6 in Buenos Aires and whose crew is prevented from leaving the country (AFP)

authorities of the regime Nicholas Maduro In Venezuela they insisted this Tuesday on demanding the return of the plane held in Argentina three months ago, a situation that generated tension in relations between the Chavista dictatorship, the Argentine justice systems and the United States, which is requesting the confiscation of the aircraft. Possible links between the plane and its crew with international terrorism are being investigated.

“Today 3 months after the hijacking of the Emtrasur plane, we demand the release of the goods that belong to our country. Enough of the imposition of sanctions and criminal prosecution”expressed on Twitter the Chavista Minister of Transportation, Ramón Celestino Velásquez.

The aircraft, a cargo Boeing 747 Dreamliner, was owned by the Iranian company Mahan Air and currently belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa), companies that are sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury. .

In addition, this Tuesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) issued a new statement to support the demand of the Nicolás Maduro regime for the release of the Venezuelan crew.

“The member states join the demand of the people and the Government of Venezuela for the liberation of the Venezuelan crew held illegally and illegitimately by the judicial authorities of Argentina”, reads the letter.

This illegal retention, continues the statement, “constitutes a violation of the basic human rights of the crew, such as freedom of movement and respect for personal dignity, and is part of a new maneuver of non-compliance with the Charter of the United Nations and International Law based on the illegal unilateral coercive measures applied against Venezuela.”

The Argentine Justice -which investigates possible links between the plane and its crew with international terrorism, specifically with the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard- He ordered the passports to be withheld and the crew members, made up of 5 Iranians and 14 Venezuelans, to be prevented from leaving the country.

Nicolás Maduro demands the return of the plane (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Nicolás Maduro previously affirmed that the Executive of Alberto Fernández is “the only person responsible” for what happens to the plane and the Venezuelan crewwhile accusing his counterpart of following orders from the United States.

The aircraft entered Argentina on June 6 from Mexico, making a stopover in Venezuela, presumably to transfer cargo to an automotive company, and two days later it took off to go to Uruguay to load fuel, but landed again at the Argentine airport of the Buenos Aires town of Ezeiza because the neighboring country did not allow its landing.

On August 2, the US Department of Justice asked Argentina to allow it to confiscate the aircraft because, in its opinion, it is subject to sanctionssince its transfer by the Iranian company Mahan Air to Emtrasur violates the export laws of the North American nation.

On August 11, a judge in Argentina authorized the plane to be seized by representatives of the FBI and the Airport Security Police.

In the last weeks, the Chavista regime has pressed for the return of the plane through street activities and messages published in the media and on social networks, where he has promoted the campaign “Return the plane”, with which they also ask for the return of the crew. Likewise, Chavismo has denounced the “intention” of the United States to “illegally appropriate” the plane.

With information from EFE and EuropaPress

