The Maduro regime lost a vote and Venezuela was left out of the UN Human Rights Council

Chili and Coast Rica were elected this Tuesday as new members of the UN Human Rights Council by imposing themselves on Venezuelawhich was fighting with them for one of the two vacant seats for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Chilean candidacy obtained 144 votes, the Costa Rican 134, while Venezuela only obtained 88 in the elections held in the United Nations General Assemblywho chose a total of 14 new members of the body based in Geneva for the period 2023-2025.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council is made up of 47 countries, which are elected for 3-year terms, and since its creation has often been criticized for accommodating states with very dubious records.

Venezuela was left out of the Human Rights Council

Venezuela, which currently sits on the Council, was up for re-election, but numerous human rights groups had asked to vote against it. by the history of repression of the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

“Venezuela’s vindictive attack on critics of the government makes the country unsuitable for membership in the UN’s main human rights body,” Louis Charbonneau, the UN’s director for the United Nations, said in a statement last week. headquarters in New York.

The NGO UN Watch had also considered that choosing Venezuela would mean “slapping the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from human rights abuses and the millions more who were forced to flee this failed state.”

Last month, the UN Independent International Mission for Venezuela accused the civil and military intelligence of that country (Sebin and the Dgcim, respectively) of committing crimes against humanity to repress political dissent, through a dictated modus operandi of abuses “ from the highest level.”

In a report, those experts described the torture and mistreatment suffered by dozens of people in detention centers of the Venezuelan intelligence services.

In addition, the Human Rights Council itself approved last week, opposed by the Venezuelan representation, to continue investigating and documenting the violations in the country.

Last April, in a highly unusual move, the UN General Assembly expelled Russia from the Human Rights Council in response to the atrocities committed during its invasion of Ukraine.

