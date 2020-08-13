The Magic Kingdom Just Got A Little More Magical As Disney Characters Are Finally Coming Back

Go away a Remark
Walt Disney World has been open for just a few weeks however there have been numerous issues lacking. Parades and fireworks are on maintain and all the resort’s stage reveals have additionally been lacking. Nevertheless, that latter downside has now been resolved as Walt Disney World’s ongoing talks with the Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, the union that represents the actors and stay performers within the park, have now been resolved, following the announcement that starting tomorrow, Walt Disney World shall be providing free COVID assessments to forged members.
A number of unions make up the wide range of jobs inside Walt Disney World, and whereas the resort got here to phrases with most of them earlier than reopening, the Actors’ Fairness Affiliation was holding out, asking for COVID assessments for members in addition to the flexibility to put on masks whereas performing. Yesterday, Walt Disney World introduced that COVID-19 testing could be out there at no cost for forged members, and that information was adopted in brief order by an announcement by the Actors Fairness Affiliation that the union has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney to return to work.
Whereas the announcement of the COVID-19 testing and the announcement of the union settlement got here shut collectively, Disney has since launched an announcement (through theme park reporter Scott Gustin) that the choice to supply testing was circuitously associated to this one union’s calls for.
Regardless of the motive, it is nice to see this new security measure being added. Whereas assessments are fully voluntary, the truth that they’re out there will probably give friends to Walt Disney World extra confidence within the security of the parks, which is essential proper now as many potential guests to the parks are clearly missing the arrogance they should make a visit to Orlando. That is not essentially Walt Disney World’s fault, however each little bit counts right here. The testing shall be out there to each Walt Disney World forged members and their households and shall be out there beginning Friday. A web site has been set as much as permit forged members to schedule a take a look at.
The lack of Actors’ Fairness Affiliation members in Walt Disney World meant that the majority stage reveals, like Discovering Nemo – The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magnificence and the Beast – Reside on Stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had been unavailable to friends. Some reveals had been modified or changed to make use of non-Actors’ Fairness members, the Magnificence and the Beast present, for instance, was changed with a six-piece band enjoying widespread Disney music.
It is unclear if the union’s different main demand, to be allowed to put on masks on stage, has additionally been agreed to, or if the union has determined to let it go for the reason that different demand has now been met. I suppose we’ll discover out when the actors take the stage once more.
