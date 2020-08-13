The Magic Kingdom Just Got A Little More Magical As Disney Characters Are Finally Coming Back

Regardless of the motive, it is nice to see this new security measure being added. Whereas assessments are fully voluntary, the truth that they’re out there will probably give friends to Walt Disney World extra confidence within the security of the parks, which is essential proper now as many potential guests to the parks are clearly missing the arrogance they should make a visit to Orlando. That is not essentially Walt Disney World’s fault, however each little bit counts right here. The testing shall be out there to each Walt Disney World forged members and their households and shall be out there beginning Friday. A web site has been set as much as permit forged members to schedule a take a look at.