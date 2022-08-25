The magic of Forspoken is seen at Gamescom 2022 with extensive new gameplay

The title, which has recently suffered a delay, is scheduled for release on PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023.

Forspoken has ended up becoming one of those 7 great video games that we expected in 2022 and they have ended up being delayed, well Square Enix decided to push the launch of this installment for strategic reasons. Be that as it may, this does not prevent the developer from continuing to raise the expectations of fans who are passionate about magical adventures, and that is why they have taken advantage of the Gamescom 2022 to delve deeper into your experience.

As you can see in the video that heads this news, via IGN, Square Enix lets us take a new look at this installment full of fantasy. Here some of the already known features of the game are presented, such as the agile movement of the protagonist and her abilities, but also key elements of the adventure are shown, such as the different weapons that we can use in combat and some unpublished locations Until now.

Beyond this, and as is usual in games of this style, the gameplay also delves into carrying out missions, which is accompanied by the presentation of new enemies. And, following that term of ‘magic parkour‘ that its developers were talking about, the gameplay also has scenes in which the protagonist uses her abilities to speed her way through the land of Athia.

It is very likely that Forspoken will provide more information about your experience over the coming months, as it is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC for the January 24, 2023. At 3DJuegos we have had the opportunity to see Frey’s adventure and, as we told you in our first impressions of Forspoken, we have found ourselves before an open world full of charisma. In addition, the authors have already confirmed that they intend to expand the delivery with DLCs that will be announced in the future.

