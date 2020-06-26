The Magic School Bus Is Getting A Live-Action Movie With An A-Listing Star

Along with her Ms. Frizzle duties, Elizabeth Banks may even be placing on her producer’s hat for the live-action Magic School Bus film, as her manufacturing firm, Brownstone Productions, is teaming with Scholastic Leisure, Marc Platt Productions (which has tackled films like La La Land and Mary Poppins Returns) and Common Photos to carry the undertaking to life. Right here’s what Iole Lucchese from Scholastic Leisure needed to say in regards to the Magic School Bus film shifting ahead (by way of THR):