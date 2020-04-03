The Magicians Finale Ending: What Happened And Why Quentin Wasn’t In The Last Episode

I believe there would have been a sure disingenuousness to that as a result of the factor that made it, I believe, the best choice… is that his dying was actual. And dying, even in The Magicians, while you go to your ultimate vacation spot, you do not come again. Take a look at form of the theme of this season — it’s Rupert attempting to undo dying, and that even on this universe, you do not try this. There’s too large price. There’s an excessive amount of deception. There’s an excessive amount of self-deception concerned. There’s an excessive amount of collateral injury. And so for me anyway, I do not assume I’ve even articulated this earlier than, however occupied with your query, you need issues on the present to have stakes. And to be able to have stakes, issues need to have a finality and a actuality to them. There’s acquired to be a actuality that is at the very least a mirror picture of our actuality.