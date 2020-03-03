‘The Magicians’ to End After Season 5 on Syfy

And for its last trick, “The Magicians” is bidding farewell.

Syfy has introduced that the present fifth season of the fantasy present can be its final. Season 5, which is scheduled to final 13 episodes, premiered in Jan. 2020, which means that the collection finale will air on April 1.

Primarily based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels of the identical title, “The Magicians” facilities on a gaggle of 20-somethings from Brakebills College as they uncover their magical skills and chase away evil creatures. The collection first premiered on Syfy in January 2016, and has been one in every of its most constant exhibits over the past 4 years.

Information of the present’s finish implies that the NBCUniversal-owned cabler’s scripted roster has been whittled down to solely a few returning collection. Nonetheless, Syfy is gearing up to premiere a number of new choices within the close to future, and lately ordered a pair of exhibits together with one impressed by George A. Romero’s “Day of the Useless.”

“‘The Magicians’ has been part of our Syfy household for 5 unbelievable seasons. As we close to the top of this journey, we wish to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our complete sensible forged, crew, writers and administrators for his or her stunning creation. However most of all, we thank the followers for his or her great help and keenness. Due to you, magic can be in our hearts endlessly,” learn an announcement from Syfy.

Produced by Common Cable Productions, “The Magicians” is government produced by McNamara, Gamble, Myers, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams. The present stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer time Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn.

To date in season 5, “The Magicians” is averaging round 415,000 viewers per episode in the important thing adults 18-49 demographic after seven days of delayed viewing. The present peaked when it comes to viewers dimension in season 2, which averaged slightly below 900,000 pairs of eyeballs per episode.

Syfy’s scripted roster has gone via fairly a number of modifications over the past yr, and the top of “Magicians” leaves “Wynonna Earp” and “Van Helsing” because the community’s two longest-running scripted choices. Season four of the previous and the fifth and last season of the latter are anticipated later in 2020.

By way of new tasks, the community has “Vagrant Queen” premiering in March, in addition to “Resident Alien,” and a “Chucky” collection arising the pipeline.