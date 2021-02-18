The magnifying glass on the controversial penalty that Messi converted against PSG: Neymar’s ironic reaction

The controversial penalty in favor of Barcelona against PSG

The series between Barcelona and the Paris Saint Germain promises many emotions for the round of 16 of the Champions League. The goal that opened the series was from the feet of Lionel Messi after the referee Björn Kuipers charge a penalty in favor of the Spanish box. After the VAR review, the Dutch judge ratified the decision and on 10 Culé he reflected it in the result.

The Argentine star visualized the run of Frenkie De Jong behind the centrals of the French club and fired a precise pass. When the Barcelona midfielder was about to receive, he fell inside the area and the referee charged the maximum penalty. After several repetitions, the decision was ratified and it became 1-0 for the locals at the Camp Nou. After the official transmission offered several approaches to the controversial play, only in the last one, with the camera behind the action, it seems visualize that Layvin Kurzawa’s knee destabilizes Frankie De Jong’s career within the area.

The person in charge of collecting the foul was the usual designee: Lionel Messi. Though Keylor Navas He flew to the side selected by the Argentine, the height and power were too much for the Costa Rican goalkeeper who saw the shot pass over him.

One of the main absentees of the French team showed his discontent on social networks. “A joke that penalty”Neymar wrote on his Twitter account followed by several laughing emojis and a few minutes later he deleted the complaint. The Brazilian suffered an injury to his adductor in front of the Caen by French Cup and is not present in the first leg. The optimists of the French team are confident that for the return match on Wednesday, March 10, the star will be able to be from the start to face his friend Lionel Messi in the Princes Park.

But Barcelona’s advantage did not last long since five minutes later, Kylian Mbappé received a pass from Veratti inside the area, he threatened Gerard Piqué and broke the bow to Ter Stegen. With the away goal, PSG takes an important step towards reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

