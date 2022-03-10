The magnifying glass on the controversy that changed the Champions League series between Real Madrid and PSG: was there a lack of Benzema to Donnarumma in the first goal?

* The controversial move that changed the game: was there a foul by Benzema on Donnarumma?

Paris Saint Germain had just lost a completely unexpected match in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Mauricio Pochettino he only repeated one thing to the media. In English or in Spanish to be translated into French, the Argentine coach insisted on a supposed Gianluigi Donnarumma is fouled in Real Madrid’s first goal which, after all, ended up transforming the Champions League round of 16 series.

“I have the impression that it is an injustice, there is a foul by Benzema on Donnarumma, the goal was not legal”, the 50-year-old DT claimed again and again

The play took place after 60 minutes of play when the scoreboard favored PSG by two goals overall and the process seemed completely settled. On a play of possession by the visitors, Presnel Kimpembe gave his goalkeeper a long back pass. Gigio controlled and took too long to get rid of the ball While the pressure of Merengue grew. Benzema reached the conflict zone, put his body on it and the ball came out defective.

The pass skirted the entire line of an empty goal as Marquinhos desperately covered all three posts and Vinicius Jr. prepared to tame that comeback. The rest was known history: the Brazilian gave the back pass, Benzema received at the gate of the small area and defined avoiding interceptions raised by the Italian goalkeeper and the PSG captain

Donnarumma – who had already raised his hand in the middle of the play to claim a foul – was thrown behind the Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, but their claims ended in nothing. The judge waited for the signal from his colleagues in the video arbitration booth and validated the maneuver.

Was Real Madrid’s first goal sanctioned correctly? The first question to ask is if the goalkeeper can be contested for the ball like any other player and the answer is yes.unless the goalkeeper has possession in his hands (taken, holding it with an open hand, bouncing it off the turf or throwing it in the air).

There is no difference between the goalkeeper and the field players when it comes to sanctioning a foul. If the ball is at his feet, he can be contested for the ball. Donnarumma tried to play out and got a bad pass, but Benzema legally disputed the ball, there was no infraction . It would have been a “reckless” foul if the forward of the Spanish team had shown “lack of attention” or had acted “without caution when contesting the ball”as detailed in the regulation.

The contact above, which supports the arm on the shoulder, is legal. That action moved to the middle of the field of play would also have been evaluated in the same way. That charge did not make the goalkeeper lose control. Donnarumma reaches to get the ball out of his feet. He has a semi-supported foot and at the moment of a contact, even though that action does not have the necessary force to be a foul, it makes him fall because the body is in a strange position.

Soccer is a game of contact and the slightest contact downstairs can cause him to fall but does not prevent him from making the pass. The VAR did not consider it a foul because the maneuver is in the spirit of the game, it is a normal ball dispute that is not codified in the rules of the game as an infraction. The referee also does not observe that physical contact deserves a free kick. The VAR does not visualize that he has kicked him, or that he pushed him; comes to dispute the ball.

Donnarumma’s charge on Benzema was lawful

“I cannot consider an error when there has been a fault, a clear fault, and I speak after having seen the images at least 30 to 40 times from different angles.. This is football, the highest continental competition, and the little details count. And that the referee has not seen this foul has been decisive, “he claimed. Poch after the game.

The controversial move, which opened the doors to a historic hat-trick by Benzema in 17 minutes that completely changed the series and gave Real Madrid a 3-2 aggregate victory, also generated a furious reaction from PSG owner Sheikh Nasser Al- Khelaïfi, and sports director Leonardo According to European media reports, they went to the judge’s locker room to reproach him for this action.

