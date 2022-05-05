The magnifying glass on the great controversy of the Champions League semifinal between Villarreal and Liverpool: was there a penalty against Lo Celso?

* The action that all Villarreal protested

They ran 36 minutes of the first half in the semi-final second leg of the Champions Leaguewhen Villarreal He had a clear chance. He was already winning 1-0 against Liverpool, and a bad assignment from Keita led to Gerard Moreno in a counterattack position. And the striker smelled blood, extended for the entry of Giovani Lo Celso, who reached the ball before goalkeeper Alisson Becker. He ran the ball and fell collapsed after contact with his rival inside the area. Penal?

The referee Danny Makkelie dismissed the foul instantly. However, due to the protest of the Yellow Submarine players, the intercom was signaled, warning that the action was being observed by the WAS. He wasn’t summoned to check it out on the screen at the side of the field anyway. Did the judge and human-technology get it right? Yes.

The new strategy that the strikers have is to follow the race and they cause contact and play with the visual error of the referee and the doubt that remains installed in the interpretation of the VAR. The images allow us to verify that the goalkeeper manages to cover and Lo Celso runs the ball and then jumps and initiates contact. A success of the party authorities at a key moment in it, when the homeowner suffocated the Reds.

Just five minutes later, Francis Coquelinwith a header, scored the 2-0, leaving the series even and placing the controversial play in the background.

* The best actions of a great game in Spain

But in the second half Villarreal’s pressure and concentration gave way, perhaps due to weariness, perhaps because Liverpool’s reaction was too much. And those led by Jürgen Klopp reversed the score and reached the Champions League final, which caused Lo Celso’s play to remain bouncing in the minds of the Yellow Submarine fans. If it was a penalty or it ended in a goal, would a more lofty result have hammered the series and prevented the rise of the English team?

