The magnifying glass on the penalty for Corinthians due to the lack of Marcos Rojo and Bruno Méndez’s hand inside the area that claimed all of Boca Juniors

Rojo’s penalty and the shot that Rossi contained

At the end of the first stage of the duel between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, one of the most discussed plays took place. Robert Tobar did not hesitate and the VAR, in charge of John Soto (Venezuela) and his assistant Eduardo Cardoso (Paraguay), validated it.

The action occurred at 39 minutes when red frames grappled with Gustavo Mantuan and the judge sanctioned the maximum penalty. The Chilean referee’s decision was correct because the Argentine defender hit the Brazilian midfielder in the face.

The xeneize players complained, but the judge was fully convinced of his decision and sanctioned the foul. Yet again Agustín Rossi He dressed as a hero and returned to save his team by containing the shot of Roger Guedes.

The play in which Boca Juniors claimed a penalty in the complement

The next controversial play was at 17′ of the complement for a hand of Bruno Mendez that all Boca Juniors claimed a penalty. This time, Tobar understood that this was not the case and the decision was endorsed by the VAR.

In this action, the Chilean referee was right, since that hand of the Corinthians footballer is not punishable as a penalty since he has it in a natural position, which accompanies the body movement. After the auction of Sebastian Villa, the ball hits him in the body and is thrown into Méndez’s hand. Correct decision of the judge.

It was a correct match for the Chilean referee who knew how to act quickly in each complex instance and was always close to each play supervising what happened on the field of play. Although it was a meeting with rough play and friction, the six yellow cards applied (three for each team) allowed him to accommodate the behavior of the players.

Roberto Tobar shows one of the six yellow cards he got. The Chilean referee did a good job (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

The strong leg was the order of the day and despite the tie at zero the two teams had a great wear in the search to recover the ball and defend when necessary. The attack plays came due to some carelessness or some unbalancing play as happened with the driver of Timao, Willianwho was injured in the epilogue of the match after a fall in which he hit his right shoulder.

The match played in the Neo Chemical Arena Stadium de San Pablo lacked emotions and except for the controversies described as that of the penalty that allowed Rossi to show off again, who contained the shot from twelve steps. The goalkeeper xeneize was the figure of his team and the same thing happened with the one from Corinthians, cassiowho also prevented a goal late in the first half when he deflected a shot past Darío Benedetto and then he took out a complicated center that he took out with the changed hand in the second half.

In the last minutes, Boca Juniors had a little more rest, but could not break the defense of the São Paulo team. The draw is a deserved result for both as they did not offer much, but they also did their part to keep the go undefeated in the 90 minutes.

The second leg will be next Tuesday at La Bombonera and the key that is open will be defined there. Boca Juniors knows that the match against Corinthians will be a great challenge, which they still could not win in this edition of the Copa Libertadores, since in the group stage they lost 0-2 in San Pablo and tied 1-1 in Buenos Aires . The winner will be measured in the quarterfinals against the winner of the bracket between Deportes Tolima (Chile) and Flamengo (Brazil).

