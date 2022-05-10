The magnifying glass on the penalty that gave River Plate the victory against Platense: why it was well sanctioned

* The controversy and the precise definition of Álvarez

the party that River Plate beat Platense by 2 to 1 for date 14 of the League Cup was resolved through a controversial play: the penalty of Ignacio Schor a Elijah Gomez who sanctioned Patricio Loustau and the VAR supported, to the point that he did not call him to review. After the protests and a waiting period for the intervention of human-technology, Julian Alvarez He finished off crossed to uneven the result.

There were just over 10 minutes left in the match at the Monumental when the left-back went on the attack at full speed against the striker’s mark. Gómez put on the brake and the first image gave the unequivocal sensation that Schor dragged him, even due to the logic of the movement of each body.

However, the repetitions began to leave doubts. But there was a contact of the attacker’s left knee on the lane player’s foot, causing him to fall. Despite the controversy, the claims of Platense, the infraction existed. The VAR team, led by Facundo Tello in the Ezeiza VOR room, he reviewed the play, which caused the delay in the execution of Álvarez. But she did not summon Loustau to watch her on the screen. Why? Because she also considered that there was a fault, she accompanied the decision of the main judge of the match. Had he disagreed, she would have called him.

River had taken the lead 10 minutes into the fight thanks to José Paradela’s goal and Brown had equalized three minutes later through Brian Mansilla, after a blooper shared by Leandro González Pirez, goalkeeper Ezequiel Centurión and Emanuel Mammana . With the classification to the quarterfinals guaranteed since last week (he will face Tigre), Marcelo Gallardo arranged an alternative formation, but in any case in the second half he sent several starters to the field to get the victory against a Calamar in need of adding for the averages (at the end of the year there will be two decreases). And he got it through the penalty.

The controversy just occurred in a Platense match, which has been claiming arbitration decisions and the intervention of the VAR. Last date, after the equality against Argentinos, the coach Omar De Felipe He claimed a hand from Bicho inside the area and was forceful: “They check them against us and, when they check it, they charge us against it. In one game we were charged two penalties (against Gymnastics), which were. But they don’t check the temperature or the oil or anything for us. We have to check for everyone.”

