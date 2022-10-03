The main bugs in Windows 11 22H2 are already solved: this is all that the latest patch fixes

Microsoft is already preparing its October 2022 patch with the release of Windows 11 22H2 KB5017389 that promises to solve a lot of bugs and failures that have been detected in recent weeks. This is one of the first patches to arrive after the release of Windows 11 2022 Update, and it was quite necessary.

Keep in mind that this is a preview version, and therefore does not have security fixes. This makes At the moment it must be installed manually through Windows Update, although in the next few days it will become mandatory and it will be forced to update all devices that are in Windows 11.

All that’s new in this update KB5017389

As we have mentioned before, we are facing the first update that has arrived since Windows 11 22H2 was recently released. Like is logic, this big update came with some big bugs that could muddy the user experience such as the one related to your printers, which has not yet been resolved in this update.





This update promisesto integration of 30 best or corrections. All of these have been collected on Microsoft’s own support website. Although, the most outstanding are the following:

All issues that are related to updates in the Microsoft Store are fixed.

Fixes a bug that forces tabs to reload when in Internet Explorer mode.

Solution is given to errors when opening a PDF file in the browser window.

Taskbars now have dynamic content in their widgets. More information will be given through the notification icon.

Apps that have not been signed by the Microsoft Store will now be able to run without issue (but will require reinstallation after upgrading).

Keep in mind that if you have a linked printer that is not compatible, Microsoft will block the corresponding installation until this error is resolved. This it also adds to the BSOD crash via the Intel sound drivers.

In case you are currently having a bad experience with Windows 11 22H2, it is recommended that you update manually to this new version. At the moment in our experience after a day of installation we have not detected any type of critical performance error or bugs.