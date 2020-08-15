The Main Reasons Some Marvel Fans Have Issues With Iron Man 3

Counterpoint: To play satan’s advocate, some really feel Tony Stark’s merely short-term abandonment of heroic tasks is fittingly paid off along with his and Pepper Potts’ later cut up, as implied in Captain America: Civil Struggle, whereas others additionally like to consider it as a wholesome reminder that Tony Stark continues to be Iron Man with out the fits, even when they’re nonetheless essential to his Avenging capabilities. I really feel no use in selecting both facet of this explicit argument myself as I — if it has not been made clear but — care so little about Iron Man 3 that I barely even consider it as canon anymore and, in consequence, don’t really feel it has a lot affect to my total expertise with the MCU both means. So, who cares what occurs to the fits?