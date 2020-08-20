The major behind-the-scenes changes that enabled Great British Bake Off to film in lockdown

Channel 4’s much-loved competitors The Great British Bake Off has completed filming its upcoming 2020 collection, thanks to a “mammoth sacrifice” made by the present’s forged and crew to make it occur in mild of COVID-19.

Talking to Broadcast, the Channel Four competitors’s producers revealed that present’s manufacturing employees, which consists of 120 individuals, had to dwell in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to safely film the upcoming collection and permit the forged to disregard social-distancing tips.

Kieran Smith, inventive director at Love Productions, stated: “So many individuals depend on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan.”

Filming has wrapped on the brand new collection of The Great British Bake Off. Extra information quickly… pic.twitter.com/tyDllxJGSv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 19, 2020

He joined forces with managing director Letty Kavanagh to rent a South-East location, which housed all forged and crew alongside 20 resort employees members, 80 Love producers and round 20 “kids, chaperones and dogwalkers”, in accordance to the publication.

Everybody on the staff had to self-isolate for 9 days and take three COVID assessments earlier than getting into the resort, whereas producers labored out methods to transport individuals to the resort “so individuals wouldn’t want to use any public bogs”, Kavanagh stated.

Manufacturing on the collection started in July, with forged and crew reportedly commencing with a “gruelling” six-week shoot consisting of “two days on, two days off”. All through the method, the present solely went by way of one coronavirus scare which turned out to be detrimental, the publication reported.

“It was a large operation, we even construct 12 follow kitchens for the bakers to use on their days off,” Smith advised Broadcast, with Kavanagh including, “It felt just like the most secure place in Britain.”

Bake Off’s 11th collection will see comic Matt Lucas be a part of the present as Noel Fielding’s new co-host, after Sandi Toksvig left the Great British Bake Off in January.

Talking about Lucas’ intense introduction to the much-loved baking competitors, Kavanagh stated: “He was virtually residing with the bakers. It felt like he had at all times been there.”

This 12 months’s collection will see judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return to the Bake Off tent, with producers “decided” to get the present on air later this 12 months, Leith has beforehand revealed.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. Should you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.