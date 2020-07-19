The man accused of exorcising the girl, tied the tree to the garland of shoes, then gave this ‘punishment’

new Delhi: These pictures have surfaced in Punjab, in which a person is seen tied to a tree. A garland of shoes is also seen in the person’s neck in a photo. Villagers are also seen near the tree. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

It is being told that this person kidnapped a girl. Angered by this, a group of villagers tied the accused to a tree and beat him with a garland of shoes. However, later the police has also registered a case against those who beat the accused youth in this case. Also Read – Acid feeding: Angry with slow police investigation, the court said – It seems that the accused is being saved

The police is from village Bonkar Gujran in Ludhiana district of Punjab, where a group of people tied the man to a tree and beat him with a garland of shoes. Also Read – Threatened to bomb CM’s house, police arrested accused

Punjab: A man tied to tree, thrashed & garlanded with shoes allegedly by group of ppl in Bonkar Gujran village of Ludhiana. SHO says, “He had abducted a minor girl & case was registered against him. Y’day we got info that before arresting him villagers thrashed him.FIR filed against 4 ″ pic.twitter.com/OwckY8wwVx – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The SHO said that he abducted a minor girl and a case was registered against him.

The SHO said that yesterday we got information before his arrest that the villagers had beaten him. An FIR has been registered against 4 people.