The man was acting disgusting with the woman in the moving car, but the woman did something like this if she did not believe …

Kolkata: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly abused and pushed out of a moving car on Saturday night in Anandpur area in the eastern part of Kolkata. After hearing the scream, when a couple tried to stop the vehicle, the car driver threw the vehicle on them. Also Read – International gang busted: Seven people arrested, narcotics worth Rs 45 crore seized. Video

The police gave information about this incident on Sunday. An officer said that a woman had gone into the car with her friend who allegedly misbehaved with her in the moving vehicle. The officer said that when the woman talked about going home, her friend kept moving the car around and during this time she misbehaved with the woman. Also Read – West Bengal: 21-year-old student troubled by PUBG ban

He said that after the woman shouted, a couple tried to stop the car. The officer said that the couple were walking out of a residential complex located in the area when they heard shouts. The driver pushed the woman out of the vehicle when the couple attempted to stop the car. Also Read – Bengal BJP chief said: Trinamool Congress workers will be beaten with shoes at intersections

Police said that the car then hit Neelanjana Chatterjee, who was trying to stop her with her husband. Police said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident. He said that Chatterjee had a fracture in his leg, so he was admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Police said that the woman with whom the abuser was sent was sent home. The officer said that the woman told the police that the accused and he had become friends a few days ago.