The man who murdered three Kurds in Paris admitted having a “pathological hatred” of foreigners

Members of the Kurdish community protest the murder of three people in Paris (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The French pensioner suspected of murdering three Kurds last Friday in Paris first went to a town on the outskirts of the capital to “murder migrants”, driven by a “pathological hatred”as announced this Sunday by the local prosecutor’s office.

The 69-year-old man was transferred to a police psychiatric unit on Saturday.

Since the attack, which caused three deaths and three injuries -already out of danger-, the track of the racist crime prevails.

After his arrest shortly after the events, the alleged murderer told security agents that he had acted in this way because he was “racist”. During his arrest, the man admitted that he felt a “hatred of foreigners that became completely pathological” since a robbery of which he was the victim in 2016, said the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuauit’s a statement.

The suspect described himself as “depressive” and with “suicidal” tendencies. He also assured that he had “always” wanted to “murder migrants, foreigners, from theft.”

On Friday morning, he went to the town of Saint-Denis, on the northern outskirts of Paris, with a weapon, “an 11.43 caliber Colt 45 automatic pistol.”

Finally, “he resigned (…) because there were few people and because of the clothes he was wearing, which prevented him from easily reloading his weapon,” the judicial institution indicated.

The murder of three Kurds sparked a strong confrontation between protesters and the police in Paris (AFP)

He returned to his parents’ house, left and went shortly before noon to rue Enghien, in the central 10th arrondissement of Paris, where he knew of the existence of a Kurdish cultural center, and opened fire.

Emine Kara, a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, and two men – one of them the artist and political refugee Mir Perwer – died. Three other men were injured, one of them seriously, but his life is not in danger, while another has left the hospital, according to the latest balance reported this Sunday by the prosecutor’s office.

Five of the six victims had Turkish nationality; the other, French.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the alleged murderer pointed “with resentment at ‘all migrants'”, and explained that he “attacked victims he did not know”, especially Kurds “for having taken prisoners in their fight against Daesh (Arabic acronym for the Islamic State jihadist organization) instead of killing them.”

The suspect had “intended to use all weapons and kill himself with the last bullet” but was stopped by several people at a hairdresser before being arrested by police.

The first elements obtained during a search at his parents’ house, including a computer and a mobile phone, did not allow establishing “any link with any extremist ideology,” according to the prosecutor.

The alleged murderer indicated, for his part, that he bought the weapon four years ago from a member of the shooting club to which he belonged. He hid it at her parents’ house and claimed that he had never used it before.

The French scientific police work on Rue d’Enghien after the shots that caused several deaths and injuries in a central Paris neighborhood (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Already convicted in 2017 for carrying prohibited weapons and last June for using them against thieves, he was accused in December 2021 of violence, with premeditation and of a racist nature.

He is suspected of stabbing a migrant in a camp in Paris on December 8, 2021. After a year in provisional detention, he was released on December 12, 2022.

The attack on Friday caused a great shock in the Kurdish communitywhich denounced a “terrorist” act and blamed Turkey.

“The fact that our associations are attacked is of a terrorist and political nature,” he declared. Acts Polatspokesperson for the CDK-F.

In Paris, several thousand people protested in a demonstration that ended in violent incidents.

An adviser to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemned this Sunday the violence that broke out in the French capital after the attack and blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for it. “That is the PKK in France,” declared Ibrahim Kalin, posting photos of overturned and burned cars.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Serious incidents in Paris after the attack on a Kurdish cultural center that left three dead

Panic and death in Paris: a shooting in a crowded neighborhood left three dead and four injured