‘The Man Who Sold His Pores and skin’ to Represent Tunisia in Oscar Race

Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Man Who Sold His Pores and skin” will characterize Tunisia in the Oscar race for finest worldwide function movie.

The film world premiered at Venice the place it gained the most effective actor award for Yahya Mahayni. The movie went on to have its Center East premiere at Egypt’s El Gouna Movie Pageant, the place it scooped the most effective Arab movie nod.

Represented in worldwide markets by Paris-based Bac Movies Worldwide, the movie stars Mahayni as a Syrian man who accepts to have a big Schengen visa, the doc he desperately wants to enter Europe, tattooed on his again by a well-known artist, thus turning into a human paintings to be exhibited in a Brussels museum.

“The Man Who Sold His Pores and skin,” which shot in English, Arabic and French, additionally stars Monica Bellucci. The movie is Ben Hania’s observe up to “Magnificence and the Canine,” a drama concerning the rape of a younger Tunisian lady by policemen, which world premiered at Cannes in Un Sure Regard in 2017.

Bac Movies has up to now bought “The Man Who Sold His Pores and skin” to Switzerland (Trigon Movie), Portugal (Paris Audiovisuals), Denmark and Norway (One other World Leisure), Taiwan (Inventive Century) and Brazil (Windfall Filmes), Benelux (Cinéart), Turkey (Bir Movies), Taiwan (Inventive Century) and Russia (Ten Letters).

“The Man Who Sold His Pores and skin” was produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha at Paris-based Tanit Movies and Habib Attia at Tunis-based Cinétéléfilms, in affiliation with Guillaume Rambourg, Lassaad and Rafik Kilani, with the assist of co-producers Twenty Twenty Imaginative and prescient, Kwassa Movies, Laika Movie & Tv, Metafora Media Manufacturing, Sunnyland Movie (ART Group), Movie I Huge, Voo & Be Television and Istiqlal movies.

The movie’s distributors in the nations of productions are Eksystent Distribution in Germany, FilmLaden in Austria, Folkets Bio in Sweden, Hakka Distribution in Tunisia and Artwork in the Center East.