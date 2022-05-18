The Manchester City shirt that Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez will wear next season leaked

(Télam – Gettyimages)

As happens at each end of the season, clubs from around the world They begin to finalize all the details to start the next one in the best way. While the sports area focuses on the transfer market to strengthen the squad, the institutional sector deals with giving the team a new image.

This time, by mistake, The kit that Manchester City will wear was leaked ahead of time in the 2022-23 campaign, which will be marked by the debut in the Premier League of the Norwegian Erling Haaland and the Argentine Julián Álvarez.

Despite the fact that the sports brand that sponsors the t-shirts deleted the publication, their actions were too late since The image quickly began to circulate on social networks.

The images quickly went viral @LaCasacaBlog

Everything was ready for the new uniformand officially came to light on May 19, before City’s last league match in which they can become champions if they beat Aston Villa. However, an error caused the surprise of all fans.

“This is incredible, I can already imagine Haaland with her”wrote a user when seeing the new kit through Twitter. “Congratulations Puma, this is one of the best City kits of the modern era,” another celebrated.

“I definitely like this one. It is the best kit that Puma has made for us”highlighted a third on the new team shirt citizen It will go on sale at the end of this week.

Manchester City can become champion next weekend (Reuters)

In the photo that went viral through social networks, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could be seen, accompanied by the star of the women’s division, Vicky Losada, dressed in the uniform of the 2022-23 season.

From what could be seen, the sponsor Etihad Airways will appear again in the center of the front, in addition to the Puma logo below the Manchester City shield. The novelty is in the extremities; both on the edges that surround the neck, as well as on the sleeves, a maroon trim stands out in a clear nod to the uniforms of the 60s and 70s.

Although fans already know the first kit, they still It remains to be seen what the alternative shirts will be that those led by Pep Guardiola will wear from August.

