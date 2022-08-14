The Manchester United coach exploded against the squad after the win against Brentford: “We need new and quality players”

Erik ten Hag adds two losses in the same number of appearances at the helm of Manchester United (Reuters)

Manchester United The 2022/23 season has started in the worst possible way. After his debut with a 2-1 loss in Old Traffrd ante Brighton And Hovethis Saturday they lost again, but this time 4-0 against Brentfort, after a lousy first half in which at 35 minutes they already fell for that result. After the match, manager Erik Ten Hag made no secret of his annoyance.

The Dutchman who arrived this season at the Red Devils He was very upset about what happened on the field of play: “The team has to take responsibility. I asked the players to play with faith and take responsibility, that’s what they didn’t do., he pointed. But it was not the only criticism of the campus.

“We are as a team in a difficult process and you expect a different start. It seems that what happens in the last season last, we bring it to this season. We have to change that quickly”, explained Ten Hag who urgently called for the arrival of reinforcements. “We need new and quality players. We will try to convince them.”

At halftime, the coach made three changes: he took Argentine Lisandro Martínez (one of the signings he had requested) off the pitch, English defender Luke Shaw and Brazilian midfielder Fred. When asked why he chose those three footballers, he was sincere: “It was about bringing new players onto the pitch. He could have changed the other eight as well.”

Manchester United is last in the Premier League and must face Liverpool on the next day (Reuters)

Ten Hagwho comes from shining in front of Ajax was pointed out as the “responsible” for the sports catastrophe that his team experienced, which for the third time in history went 4-0 down to a break, but he was annoyed because his players collapsed emotionally after the first two goals that, according to his eyes, were due to individual errors. “You can’t make those mistakes at our level. They (the footballers) were really disappointed, but you have to keep going because there is a lot of time to play.”

Asked about the exits from the goal, which during the match did not work for him and one of them ended in a Brentford goal, he explained: “I don’t want to play from behind when it’s not possible. It was naive how we play today, you have to play more direct. We were drawing them in, space was high up the field, you have to use that option but that’s what we didn’t do. We will learn, we will have to learn.”

In turn, he defended his game plan: “I think it had nothing to do with tactics. I think players follow my instructions but make bad decisions and that’s football, it’s a game of mistakes and they punish you”.

Finally, he left an optimistic sentence: “Of course, this beginning does not make it easier, but I still have to believe. I have seen good things, but two disappointing games”. Furthermore, when one of the journalists reminded him that the last time Manchester United started the campaign with two consecutive defeats they ended up as champions (it was in 1992-93), he replied: “Okay, thanks”, and left.

The red team, which is last in the table, will receive at Old Trafford next Monday none other than Liverpool, one of the top contenders for the title. A tense climate is expected in the stadium, while the fans ask for the duels to leave the institution.

KEEP READING:

Dibu Martínez show: the double save on the hour that sealed the triumph of Aston Villa

PSG’s decision after Lionel Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or

Brentford scored four goals in half an hour against Manchester United: from De Gea’s bloopers to the unfair punishment for Lisandro Martínez