The Manchester United coach surrendered to Lisandro Martínez: “He is a warrior”

The Manchester United It is taking shape after closing the first reinforcements of the Erik Ten Hag era. The Dutch coach, who compared Lisandro Martínez with a “warrior”stated that his signing, along with that of the “magnificent” Christian Eriksen, will bring creativity and fighting spirit to the squad.

The Dane, from Brentford, and the Argentine, who was at Ajax, along with the Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia, from Feyenoord, have been the first three new faces in the Old Trafford teamfollowing a dismal campaign in which United finished sixth in the Premier League with the fewest points since the league was launched in 1992.

Martinez, 24, He came from Ajax, where he coincided with Ten Hag. The Dutch outfit confirmed that United will pay 57 million euros ($57 million) with another 10 million in bonuses.

“He is a warrior and the fans will admire him. He has the attitude, the fighting spirit”said Ten Hag. “He brings aggressiveness to the game, in a good sense of the word. I think we need that. But also, he has technique and is left-handed ”, added the new coach of the team Red Devil.

At the same time, he considered that Martínez has the right character to acclimatize to the Premier League and he knows what he wants from him, having worked together at Ajax: “I think the Premier League has a high intensity, a lot of duels. We need players like that (with that fighting spirit). Some ideas (of the technician) he knows and that is an advantage, clearly, ”he explained.

Martinez knows the new Manchester United manager well, as he served under him for the last three years in which he won two Dutch Leagues and a Dutch Cup.

However, he stressed that “he also has to adapt to a new country, a new club, new teammates. So also a lot of things will be different.”

Regarding the Danish midfielder, Ten Hag acknowledged that “He is an experienced player. He played in foreign countries, in Italy, in Holland, for a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League.”

“It is an absolute advantage that we have it. He is a magnificent player and the fans will enjoy watching him. He is creative and has ideas. Above all, our forwards will also be happy because he is the one who can get them involved in the game”, he continued.

“The fact that we did it says it all, because I think we were very selective. It was not about getting players, but about getting the right players. I am very happy that we have been successful with Christian Eriksen.”sentenced the 52-year-old technician.

