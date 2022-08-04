The Manchester United coach was furious with Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is unacceptable”

The coach spoke about Ronaldo’s attitude (Reuters)

The novel between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Manchester United reached a new chapter this week after Sunday the Portuguese made his debut with the team despite being absent for the entire pre-season tour of Asia and Oceania.

The squad returned to Old Trafford to face the last game before the start of the competition against Rayo Vallecano and there it was possible to see a controversial attitude of the Portuguese star, who after starring in a weak first half, and a tense crossing with the coach on the band, he was to be substituted at half-time.

Far from occupying a place on the bench to support his teammates, the former Real Madrid stayed in the locker room, took a shower and 10 minutes from the end of the match was captured by fans leaving the stadiumdisregarding the fate of his team.

An attitude that not only It was highly questioned by users on social networks but also for his, still, coach Erik Ten Hag.

The image was captured by fans



“I certainly don’t approve of that. This is unacceptable”assured the Dutch technician in dialogue with Viaplay Sport Netherlandswhen asked about the position his star player took during the friendly against the Spanish team.

“We are a team and then you have to stay until the end”sentenced the former Ajax coach in an interview that can be seen in its entirety during future broadcasts of “Premier League Viaplay”, they detailed.

The truth is the relationship between the club’s top reference and the strategist is practically broken after what happened in Ronaldo’s first game. It should be remembered that CR7 He did not participate in the tour, in which United lost only one of the five games he played, due to “personal problems”.

However, in the midst of these private matters, his agent Jorge Mendes announced that he was looking for a way out for his client, who still has a year of contract with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo was happy to wear red again (Reuters)

“Happy to be back” The former Real Madrid player recently wrote after making his debut with the team, although his future hangs in the balance less than 30 days before the end of the closing of the pass book.

According to the English press, the footballer keep thinking about the possibility of leaving in the case of reaching an agreement with a club that meets their expectations, being a priority for the entity to participate in the Champions League, the most important competition on the continent and of which United will not be part of this season after having been in the sixth place in the Premier League in the previous campaign.

At the moment it seems that the offers will not arrive. The one that sounded the loudest was that of his possible arrival at Atlético de Madrid, but the president of the institution Enrique Cerezo himself was in charge of closing the doors: “I don’t know who has invented that story. Rumors are rumors and they should stay where they are, because if they continue to grow, it will seem like they are real, and they are not.

KEEP READING

The most controversial ranking: they reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo was the most “hated” player in the Premier League on social networks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial attitude that angered Manchester United fans

The gesture of Lionel Messi with a child who jumped onto the field and was caught by security in full celebration of the French Super Cup