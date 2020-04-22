The Mandalorian: 8 Big Questions We Have About Season 2

And that’s where the big questions lie. Just how did Moff Gideon get the Darksaber? We do know that the Empire leader was part of something called the “Great Purge” of Mandalore where perhaps he was given the chance to take it as his own. The last known Mandalorian with the Darksaber was Bo-Katan, so if Moff has it, one would assume she has died. Darth Maul is an example of a past Sith who has been in possession of the Darksaber – what if Moff is in connection with the Sith as well? This is a BIG big one we need answered.