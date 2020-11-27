‘The Mandalorian’: Ahsoka Tano And Baby Yoda Reveal Their Secrets

(SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn on you probably have not watched the fifth episode of season 2 of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”)

“The Mandalorian” teed up the arrival of Ahsoka Tano two episodes in the past and judging from the velocity and cameo measurement of the present to date, viewers would have been forgiven for pondering we’d solely get a small glimpse of the Jedi this episode. However that thought was instantly sliced in half by two white lightsabers.

Chapter 13, titled “The Jedi” and directed by govt producer and “Star Wars” guru Dave Filoni, kicks off in spectacular style. We meet Ahsoka in all her twin lightsaber-wielding glory, slashing away at masked enemies on the forest planet of Corvus. Rosario Dawson is unmistakable because the orange-skinned Togruta, utilizing her in depth motion expertise to carry her to life in undeniably epic style.

We study that Ahsoka is there to confront a mysterious lady often known as the Justice of the Peace (Diana Lee Inosanto), who’s prepared to torture and homicide the civilians of the planet to cease Ahsoka discovering out her secret.

Afterward, the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda arrive on Corvus, and the Justice of the Peace presents him a spear made from pure Beskar (the identical materials as Mando’s armor) to kill Ahsoka.

If that isn’t mouth-watering sufficient, listed here are 5 smoking sizzling burning questions from this episode:

How does Mando’s first encounter with Ahsoka pan out?

Issues begin off a bit ropey, as Mando has to carry off her lightsaber ambush simply lengthy sufficient to inform her why he’s right here and extra importantly who he’s introduced with him. As quickly as Ashoka sees Baby Yoda she relents and begins to interact with the Little one. She says she has solely recognized one in every of its type earlier than, grasp Yoda, after all, and provides Mando a bit lesson within the pretty disastrous latest historical past of the Jedi.

What’s Baby Yoda’s actual title?

It’s official people, our lovable little inexperienced pal is now not Baby Yoda or the Little one. We uncover from Ahsoka’s mind-reading powers that his actual title is Grogu. You learn that proper, Grogu. Doesn’t have the identical ring to it as Baby Yoda, undecided it’ll stick, however that’s undoubtedly its title. Ahsoka additionally reveals Grogu was raised within the Jedi temple on Coruscant and obtained coaching from a number of Jedi masters (Yoda presumably amongst them?). Nevertheless, when the Clone Wars got here to an finish and the Empire took over, he was stolen away from the temple and hidden. From there, Ahsoka says his reminiscence is darkish and she or he senses concern creating in him. Everyone knows what concern results in!

What does Ahsoka need with the Justice of the Peace?

Ahsoka says the Justice of the Peace plundered quite a few worlds to assist the Empire construct its star fleet. She’s a nasty piece of labor to make certain, however Ahsoka manages to finest her in an exciting motion sequence which culminates in a lightsaber vs. Beskar spear duel. Within the meantime, Mando wins his stand-off with the Justice of the Peace’s second in command (Michael Biehn). After the combating is finished, Ahsoka calls for the Justice of the Peace inform her the situation of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a reputation which can ship the hearts of “Star Wars” followers aflutter. Thrawn is an evil blue-skinned, red-eyed Imperial officer who was first launched in Timothy Zahn’s Star Wars novels and in addition appeared within the “Star Wars: Rebels” animated sequence. The final we noticed of him, he was being dragged into an unknown a part of hyperspace with “Rebels” protagonist Ezra Bridger. On the very finish of “Rebels,” Ahsoka set off to seek out them, so clearly she’s nonetheless on that mission.

Will Baby Yoda (Grogu if you happen to’re prepared) be skilled within the Drive?

Mando assumes that he has completed his quest by bringing Grogu to Ahsoka, nevertheless, she refuses to coach him, saying that Baby’s attachment to Mando makes coaching him harmful. She has seen Jedi knights succumb to that sort of attachment (referencing herself and sure Anakin Skywalker as nicely), and tells Mando it’s finest to let Baby’s power powers sink away. However Mando insists that he be skilled, so fortunately the tearful farewells are placed on maintain, and Ahsoka tells Mando to take the diminutive fellow to the planet Tython. There, he’ll discover the ruins of a Jedi temple that has a powerful reference to the power. Ahsoka instructs Mando to position Grogu on “the seeing stone” on the high of the mountain, at which level there’s an opportunity a Jedi may come looking for him. However that prospect is fairly slim provided that there aren’t many Jedi left at this level.

Will we see Ahsoka once more?

After such a spectacular debut, the query is will we see Ahsoka once more? Given each the hunt to seek out Thrawn (which …. does that imply we’ll get a dwell motion Thrawn in “Mandalorian”?) and the highly effective power kick Ahsoka brings to the entire sequence, “Star Wars” followers would absolutely be devastated if this was our one and solely glimpse of Dawson in motion. However then once more, we solely noticed Boba Fett for half a second and it’s unclear whether or not Bo-Katan can be again or not, so who is aware of? Right here’s hoping for extra Ahsoka and for extra episodes like “The Jedi.”