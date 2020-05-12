The Mandalorian Cast Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff For Season 2 In A Familiar Role

Having Bo-Katan Kryze reappear in The Mandalorian makes a number of sense for just a few causes. As a result of she’s a Mandalore native with connections, it will make sense that Mando (Din Djarin) would find yourself on her radar, or vice versa. And given her connections to Ahsoka Tano, it appears pure that Bo-Katan wouldn’t be too far behind. Lastly, it’s secure to imagine that she is aware of that Moff Gideon has the Darksaber, and he or she could also be looking for to regain management of it. And he or she’s additionally in all probability not too glad about his half within the Nice Purge.