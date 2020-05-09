The Mandalorian Casts Star Wars Movie Star To Play Boba Fett In Season 2

The age will not be a precise match, since Temuera Morrison is 59-years-old and Boba Fett could be youthful, however Star Wars followers have suspended disbelief for worse, and who is aware of how a clone’s physique would age even with out the expansion acceleration of the clone military? We most likely can rule out that Morrison will really be enjoying one of many different surviving clones, like Rex. He would look significantly older than Morrison by this level within the post-Revenge of the Sith timeline!