‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

“The Mandalorian” has formally turn into the primary Disney Plus sequence to make an look on Nielsen’s recently-launched streaming prime 10 checklist.

The “Star Wars” sequence jets in at quantity three for the week of Oct. 26, putting solely behind “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Workplace” on Netflix. In response to Nielsen, the present’s 9 episodes (together with its Oct. 30 season 2 premiere) have been watched for a complete of over 1 billion minutes throughout that week. Count on “Mandalorian” to stay within the prime 10 over the following few weeks as extra of its second season is taken into consideration.

The season 2 premiere gave “Star Wars” followers a small glimpse of a former character, and it’s price looking for the increase the sequence will obtain for the week of Thanksgiving, given the quantity of pleasure its revelations have generated on-line.

Elsewhere on the checklist, rom-com film “Holidate” additionally made it for the primary time, following within the footsteps of a number of different Netflix movies.

Nielsen’s rating is predicated on the quantity of minutes customers who’ve entry to platforms are streaming in the course of the week. It also needs to be famous that streamers like Netflix and Amazon don’t launch their very own detailed streaming numbers and these are based mostly on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen elements in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its prime 10 streaming measurements.

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 1,850 minutes (tens of millions)

“The Workplace” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,046 minutes (tens of millions)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (9 episodes) – 1,032 minutes (tens of millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 963 minutes (tens of millions)

“Holidate” (Netflix) (1 episode) – 654 minutes (tens of millions)

“Gray’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 624 minutes (tens of millions)

“Felony Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 620 minutes (tens of millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 552 minutes (tens of millions)

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix) (9 episodes) – 535 minutes (tens of millions)

“Nice British Baking Present” (Netflix) (63 episodes) – 530 minutes (tens of millions)