‘The Mandalorian’ Finale: Which Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Character Seems?

(SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn on in case you have not watched the finale of season 2 of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”)

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” was stuffed with surprises, however showrunner Jon Favreau saved the largest one of all of them for the epic finale.

Titled “The Rescue” and directed by Peyton Reed, the episode begins with the Mandalorian and Boba Fett kidnapping Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) to get some further intel on Moff Gideon’s ship. They then head to a distant planet and persuade Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and her companion Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado a.ok.a. professional wrestler Sasha Banks) to assist them rescue Grogu (or Child Yoda if you happen to’re nonetheless that approach inclined).

Collectively, the crack crew (which additionally consists of Fennec Shand and Cara Dune) hatches a plan to stage a faux emergency touchdown on Gideon’s ship, inflicting a distraction which might give Mando sufficient time to sneak previous the darkish troopers and save Grogu. However predictably sufficient issues don’t go fairly to plan when one darkish trooper manages to flee and begins throwing Mando round like a rag doll.

After he bests the mighty droid (Pershing tells them earlier that darkish troopers are in truth robotic, not human), Mando finds that Grogu is being personally guarded by Gideon. Cue the darksaber vs. beskar spear battle that followers have been ready for all season lengthy.

Maybe a bit surprisingly, it finally ends up hardly being a good combat, as Mando disarms Gideon and takes him and the traditional weapon to the remainder of the crew. That’s job carried out proper? Certainly Mando will simply return the darksaber to its rightful proprietor Bo-Katan, seize Grogu, and sail off into the a number of suns-set as soon as once more? Not fairly.

No extra Moffing round, listed here are six smoking sizzling burning questions from the finale:

Will Mando and Bo-Katan actually be compelled to duel for the darksaber?

Once they attain the principle deck, Gideon reveals with a maniacal grin that Mando can not merely hand the weapon over to Bo-Katan. The darksaber must be received in fight to ensure that the wielder to be acknowledged because the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Gideon appears to suppose this information will set off Bo-Katan into instantly attacking Mando, however fortunately for each of them a extra urgent drawback declares itself when the remainder of the darkish trooper platoon exhibits up. By the top of the episode, the thread of Mando and Bo-Katan having to duel one another continues to be left dangling. Certainly it should one of many first objects of enterprise in season 3?

Guess which Jedi exhibits as much as save the day?

It’s the one and solely Luke Skywalker! With the darkish troopers bearing down on the rescue crew, essentially the most well-known Jedi of all of them swoops in and dispatches the complete droid platoon with consummate ease. Luke takes off his hood to disclose a CGI’d youthful model of Mark Hamill, wanting solely very barely like a online game character. Luke, who clearly obtained Grogu’s pressure message from the seeing stone and has introduced R2-D2 alongside for a welcome beeping cameo, is right here to take the Little one into his care. This results in the really heartbreaking second of separation that the present had been establishing all alongside, as Mando says goodbye to his companion, his son. Mando takes off his helmet, and Pedro Pascal delivers a tear-jerking efficiency as Grogu reaches out and touches him on the cheek. Season 2 ends on a shot of Luke taking Grogu off as Mando appears to be like on, heartbroken. Somebody go me a tissue.

What’s going to Luke do with Grogu?

Arguably the largest questions going ahead are whether or not Luke is planning to coach Grogu himself, and why the character doesn’t seem within the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy? Given how slowly his species ages, Grogu would nonetheless be fairly younger by the top of “The Rise of Skywalker,” however what occurs to him within the intervening years? Will we ever get to see Grogu as an grownup Jedi, possibly in a sequel collection set within the distant “Star Wars” future? These mouth-watering questions will certainly be answered in time.

What’s subsequent for Mando?

It’s clear that Mando shall be a unique particular person with out Child Yoda by his aspect, so what’s subsequent for him? The complete two-season arc of the collection seems to now be full, so Favreau and Co. must arrange an entire new story for him in future seasons. On condition that he’s taken his helmet off a number of instances within the final two episodes, it’s secure to invest that we is likely to be seeing extra of Pedro Pascal within the flesh going forwards.

What’s subsequent for Bo-Katan?

Disney hasn’t introduced a Bo-Katan spinoff (at the very least not but), so Bo and Mando may proceed to cross paths as “The Mandalorian” ship continues its journey. Possibly they’ll comply with put their darksaber variations apart for some time and combat collectively to reclaim their house planet of Mandalore? Possibly it’s future that Mando will find yourself sitting on that much-prized throne, not Bo-Katan? We must wait an extended 12 months till “Mandalorian” season 3 to seek out out.

What about that post-credits scene?

Stick round previous the closing credit, and affected person viewers shall be rewarded with a scene centering round Boba Fett returning to Tatooine and basic “Star Wars” villain Jabba the Hutt’s palace. “The Guide of Boba Fett” title seems on display screen, one more spinoff collection that Disney Plus has up their sleeves, coming in December 2021.