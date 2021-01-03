General News

‘The Mandalorian’: Mark Hamill Responds to Ming-Na Wen

January 3, 2021
“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill has been rendered speechless by latest reward from “The Mandalorian” actor Ming-Na Wen.

The interplay began when Hamill, who made a shock look as Luke Skywalker within the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” tweeted his appreciation for followers’ reactions to his cameo.

“#NoWords – Seeing fan’s reactions to Luke’s return is one thing I’ll cherish ceaselessly,” Hamill wrote, including that the expertise was “overwhelming” and “very shifting.” In a second tweet on the topic, Hamill continued: “I’m a fan myself, so I knew true followers would adore it, however to see them thrilled past perception with the exuberance of kids, whooping it up, screaming in ecstasy, the tears of sheer pleasure…it’s a rollercoaster of feelings I’ll always remember.”

Wen, who performs Fennec Shand on “The Mandalorian,” then quote tweeted Hamill to share the impression he has had on her life and profession. “You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an grownup,” Wen wrote. “To have shared a scene with you in @TheMandalorian is really one of many greatest highlights [sic], not simply in my profession, however in my life. Thanks.”

Their trade displays the legacy and deep cultural resonance of the Star Wars franchise on a number of generations and counting, with Disney persevering with to broaden the universe into 10 new sequence on Disney Plus, as was introduced on Disney Investor Day.

To Wen’s reward, Hamill responded: “So this occurred & I’m actually speechless, apart from to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa!”

Wen’s character was in 4 episodes of the second season of “The Mandalorian,” and it has been introduced that she will even seem within the upcoming sequence “The E book of Boba Fett” and “Star Wars: The Unhealthy Batch.”

