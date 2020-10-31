The Mandalorian Phantom Menace easter egg | Did you spot it?

A very long time in the past in a galaxy far, distant… there was an absolute treasure trove of Easter eggs. No less than, that’s what you’re in all probability pondering if you’ve simply watched the season two opener of Star Wars collection The Mandalorian.

Nonetheless, whereas it featured a hidden nod to Darth Vader, a cheeky nod to the Star Wars Legend books and an intriguing Boba Fett cameo, the instalment additionally included an particularly intelligent callback to Episode I: The Phantom Menace. (See our round-up of The Mandalorian Easter eggs).

It’s all due to Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Mos Pelgo, performed by Timothy Olyphant.

After he agrees to staff up with The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), the beskar-armoured duo trip throughout the Tatooine desert on speeders, with Vanth’s bike apparently a modified podracer.

And never simply any podracer. Judging from its form and the ‘wings’ surrounding its central fan, the speeder may very well be constructed from the car constructed by a younger Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace.

In fact, it’s fully attainable that Vanth’s speeder is simply any outdated podracer/speeder bike hybrid – within the Star Wars universe, these kind of automobiles are so frequent they even have their very own identify, “swoop bikes”.

However with that stated, we actually should ask one query: might creator Jon Favreau actually resist together with Anakin’s outdated podracer in an episode already brimming with easter eggs? We’re guessing not.

The podracer bike wasn’t the one reference to the prequel trilogy, nonetheless. The remaining shot of the episode featured Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison, who made his Star Wars debut in Episode II: Assault of the Clones.

As followers of the franchise will know, Morrison wasn’t reprising his function as Jango, nonetheless, with the bounty hunter decapitated by Mace Windu within the prequels. As a substitute, it appears virtually sure that Morrison appeared as Jango’s clone son Boba Fett, the ruthless mercenary who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Again.

Need to know extra about The Mandalorian solid, learn our The Mandalorian evaluation or discover out when is The Mandalorian set? Try our suite of content material on .

The Mandalorian season 2 is launched on Friday thirtieth October. The Mandalorian launch schedule sees a brand new episode drop each Friday. Signal as much as Disney+ now for £5.99 per 30 days or £59.99 for a full yr. Try our listing of the greatest motion pictures on Disney Plus and greatest exhibits on Disney Plus, or go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.