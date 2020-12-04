‘The Mandalorian’ Remains in Third Place in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

Following a momentous week in which “The Mandalorian” turned the primary Disney Plus sequence to make Nielsen’s new streaming prime 10 checklist, there was little or no change in week 2 of “Star Wars” present’s second season.

“Mandalorian” debuted in third place final week and retained that place this time round, drawing just below 1 billion complete minutes of viewing for the week of Nov. 2. There was in truth no change in the highest 4, as Netflix’s wildly well-liked sequence “The Queen’s Gambit” stored every part else in test.

Additionally of be aware is that “The Nice British Baking Present” (or “The Nice British Bake Off”) rose like an ideal loaf to sixth place, having been tenth the earlier week. The enduring British sequence elevated its complete minutes from 530 million to 608 million.

Rom-com function “Holidate” disappeared from the rankings after a single week, as “The 100” and “The Blacklist” popped again onto the checklist in the ultimate two spots.

Nielsen’s rating is predicated on the quantity of minutes shoppers who’ve entry to platforms are streaming in the course of the week. It also needs to be famous that streamers like Netflix and Amazon don’t launch their very own detailed streaming numbers and these are primarily based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen components in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its prime 10 streaming measurements.

Right here’s this week’s prime 10 in full:

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 1,455 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The Workplace” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,093 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (10 episodes) – 955 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 768 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Legal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 635 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Nice British Baking Present” (Netflix) (64 episodes) – 608 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Gray’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 568 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 543 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 417 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The 100” (Netflix) (100 episodes) – 407 minutes (thousands and thousands)